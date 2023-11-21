(Bloomberg) — China’s MMG Ltd. secured one of the biggest copper deals of the year, agreeing to pay $1.9 billion for a mine in southern Africa, as major commodity groups gain exposure to the metal. Were competing for.

MMG, controlled by state-owned China Minmetals Corp, agreed to buy Cyprus Capital Ltd. The private company owns the Khomakau mine in Botswana, a relatively new project that has been producing copper since 2021.

Copper has become a major focus for global miners, as companies seek to supply the metal for new-energy industries. Glencore Plc’s fight to buy Teck Resources Ltd. was at least partly motivated by the latter’s copper assets, while BHP Group Ltd. this year paid $9.6 billion ($.6.3 billion) for smaller copper rival OZ Minerals Ltd. ) had paid.

“The MMG deal underscores the company’s confidence in copper as a strong demand commodity as the global energy transition accelerates,” company Chairman Jiqing Xu said in a statement announcing the deal. Its shares rose as much as 7.5% in Hong Kong.

MMG said the acquisition should be completed in the first half of 2024 and would be “immediately accretive to earnings”.

According to MMG, Khoemkau is producing up to 65,000 tonnes of copper per year, and there are plans to increase production to 130,000 tonnes annually. This will add to existing production of more than 350,000 tonnes at the top end of MMG’s guidance for 2023.

Copper prices have fallen this year, but its use in renewable energy and electric vehicles is expected to boost long-term demand. This is already visible in buying patterns, with China buying more copper this year, while traditional industrial consumption in the country remains weak, according to commodity trader Trafigura Group.

Khoemkau is located in the Kalahari copper belt that stretches from northwest Botswana to western Namibia, and is seen as a promising area for copper supplies.

The bidding process for the mine featured competition from other Chinese companies, including Zijin Mining Group Co. and China Aluminum Corp., known as Chinalco.

MMG has been a major player in global mining for more than a decade – most notably after snapping up Peru’s Las Bambas mine from Glencore PLC. in 2014. That operation has proven challenging due to sporadic community disputes, and workers there have called for a strike this week.

