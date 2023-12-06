The announcement comes as delegates at the UN climate conference in Dubai prepare to end their first week of talks with moderate progress on some issues.

According to Europe’s climate change service Copernicus, 2023 is on track to become the hottest year in history. November was the sixth consecutive month to break the record: with an average daily temperature of 14.22 degrees Celsius, 0.32 degrees above the 2020 record.

“New records have been set for six consecutive months and two seasons. This extraordinary November means 2023 will be the warmest year since records began,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the service.

Additionally, between January and November, the average temperature was 1.46 degrees higher than the average recorded in the pre-industrial period and 0.13 degrees higher than the 2016 record, which was the all-time record, the Bonn-based institute reported.

The new report from Copernicus comes as negotiators in Dubai prepare to wrap up their first week of negotiations at COP28.

Wednesday’s sessions will focus on transportation, the second leading sector for carbon dioxide emissions, with panels on building EV charging infrastructure and decarbonizing urban freight transportation.

According to the International Energy Agency, despite the rapid growth of electric vehicles in some countries, oil still accounts for about 91% of the energy used in the transportation sector.

And this is a sector that includes hard-to-decarbonize industries like aviation and shipping, where cutting emissions will require massive increases in the production of alternative fuels like sustainable aviation fuel for airplanes and hydrogen for ships. Will happen.

