Copenhagen targets $3 billion for emerging markets greenfield renewables fund

Boosting renewable energy is key focus of COP28 climate talks

Emerging markets receive only a fraction of the finance

New fund to target wind and solar energy in developing countries

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is looking to raise $3 billion for a new fund focused on building renewable energy projects in emerging and middle-income countries, fund chiefs told Reuters. .

The just-launched 14-year Growth Market Fund II will target specific investments such as wind and solar energy and battery storage and projects that convert electricity into carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, so-called ‘Power-to-X’.

According to data firm Preqin, only one emerging market Greenfield Renewables fund has raised more money than Copenhagen, although the $3.26 billion Guangzhou City Development Industry Fund of 2014 is focused on China.

Getting more money to help developing economies transition to a low-carbon future is a central objective of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, but most climate-focused funds have aimed for safer, more reliable returns in developed countries.

While agreeing on a deal to phase out fossil fuels is difficult, more than 60 countries have backed a global agreement to triple renewable energy this decade.

Most of the world’s future emissions will likely come from emerging and middle-income countries. Niels Holst, Copenhagen partner and co-head of the fund, said they would need investments of $2.8 trillion by 2030 to meet clean energy targets, including at least tripling renewable capacity.

“The main driver in these countries is that they need electricity. There has been a huge increase in demand for electricity,” he told Reuters. He said renewable energy is often the cheapest energy source.

Yet financing is far less than needed, with investors fearful of the risks involved.

Preqin data shows only $550 million has been raised this year for funds focused on renewable energy projects in developing countries, compared with more than $1 billion last year and nearly $8 billion in 2020.

Rising inflation and interest rates have hit clean energy project returns in developed markets including the UK and US

Holst said the fund is targeting investment returns “in the teens.” “Power has to be cheap and by its nature the returns cannot be very high,” he said.

He did not mention a date by which Copenhagen aimed to raise the funds.

Founded in 2012, Denmark-based Copenhagen manages 26 billion euros ($28.3 billion) of assets and runs 12 funds.

Recent development projects include an offshore wind farm in Bangladesh and the first 100% foreign-owned offshore wind power schemes in the Philippines.

Copenhagen’s new fund will be pre-funded with a batch of around 20 projects, the majority of which will be based in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP28 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here.

($1 = 0.9202 euros)

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Tommy Reggio Wilkes; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Simon leads a team that looks at how the financial system and companies are responding more broadly to the challenges posed by climate change, nature loss and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, including diversity and inclusion. Are. Contact: +44 (0) 7795 036 759

Source: www.bing.com