COP28: Undertaking to double adaptation finance only on paper – African Negotiator

We would like to thank the UAE Government and the COP28 President for the excellent arrangements for the conference and the leadership demonstrated so far at this conference.

Collins Nzovu, Minister of Green Economy and Environment of Zambia, as Chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on Climate Change

We reaffirm our support for this process so that we can reach a meaningful and ambitious outcome here at COP28.

We would like to share our views on the state of the negotiations and indicate our expectations regarding the outcome of this conference.

As you know, COP28 has been dubbed a critical moment for global climate action as we take stock of the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

For us, as the African Group, we are focused and determined to ensure that COP28 delivers a fair and balanced global stocktake that addresses all elements of climate action, i.e. adaptation, loss and damage, mitigation and means of implementation. But it inspires greater ambition. equity; a Just Transition work program aimed at promoting sustainable development; and climate finance where developed countries make meaningful financial commitments, both in quality and quantity, based on their obligations under the Climate Convention as well as the Paris Agreement.

Thus, we hope that COP28 will have concrete outcomes that reflect Africa’s aspirations, particularly on the need for enhanced climate adaptation.

We expect a strong framework on the Global Goals on Adaptation (GGA) outcome as the work program draws to a close this session, and we are disappointed by the lack of progress on this important issue in the first week.

We have to take decisions at COP28

We are concerned about the lack of progress on various issues of importance to our Group, particularly finance and adaptation. However, with a few days remaining, we believe we can still work on the following work streams.

on customization

We reiterate that adaptation is a key priority for the African continent and a key component in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Adaptation in Africa is a matter of survival for us. With all the summits and meetings taking place to discuss this issue, Africans need to take action to help us adapt to this changing environment. How can we deal with frequent droughts, destructive storms and rising seas that threaten our lives and livelihoods?

Last month, the UN Environment Program published its Adaptation Gap report, revealing the scale of the problem – a wide gap between the adaptation needs of vulnerable countries and the funding that has been made available so far. The report shows that the gap is 50% larger than before and that adaptation needs are now ten to 18 times greater than the flow of international public finance.

We want to agree with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the report, who said, and we quote: “Lives and livelihoods are being lost and destroyed, with vulnerable people suffering the most. We are in an adaptation emergency. This is how we should work. And take action now to close the adaptation gap.”

COP28 is tasked with building on the work done over the past two years under the Global Goals on Adaptation, by introducing a stronger framework on GGA. The outcome of the GGA is the most important outcome for Africa at COP28, without which we would consider COP28 a failure.

As we have said before, at the heart of the framework is the development of qualitative and quantitative dimensional and thematic science-based targets that are measurable and time-bound to help us achieve the objective of the target on adaptation.

Furthermore, means of implementation, including finance, capacity building and technology transfer, will be an important component of the GGA framework. We believe further technical work will be necessary to advance the science-informed goal of adopting a robust framework in Dubai.

on loss and damage

The delivery on the Sharm el-Sheikh COP27 decision to establish a new fund for loss and damage was a milestone achievement for the multilateral process.

We note a historic and positive start to this conference where the Loss and Damage Fund was operationalized and initial financial commitments were made within minutes. As we welcome this good news, we are mindful of similar commitments made in the past that, in our view, have not been fulfilled. We hope that this will not be the case with the Loss and Damage Fund.

We are also cognizant of the fact that losses and damages require billions, if not trillions, of dollars. Therefore, we call for more resources to address loss and damage, realizing the intended purpose of the Fund.

We also want to draw attention to the adoption of the decision regarding the operation of the Santiago Network on loss and damage.

We take this opportunity to commend our technical negotiating teams who represented us in the Transitional Committee on Loss and Damage for the good work they do.

Finance is critical to the implementation of both the conference and the Paris Agreement.

Africa is bearing and bearing the brunt of the adverse effects of climate change and has not received the multilateral support needed to meet the climate challenge. African countries need access to new and additional and increased levels of predictable grants and concessional finance for climate action.

However, despite clear provisions in the Paris Agreement that make the level of ambition of developing countries dependent on the support provided by developed countries, we are seeing a decline in the delivery of public climate finance in real terms.

Developed countries have not met the target of mobilizing $100 billion per year by 2020. The target of doubling adaptation finance from 2019 levels by 2025 is an undertaking only on paper. Various reports show the enormous climate change needs of developing countries and how current public climate finance flows are inadequate, inadequate and of low quality.

On Global Stocktake (GST)

Now we have reached the final step of consideration at the output stage. It is important that the outcome is practical and can be effectively implemented by all parties. In Article 2.1, the Paris Agreement emphasizes sustainable development and poverty eradication to ensure that the poorest and most vulnerable are not left behind as we accelerate climate action on all fronts in light of equity and the best available science . ,

The outcome of the GST should therefore be guided by the principles of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, in particular, common but differentiated responsibilities and corresponding capabilities in the light of different national circumstances.

The GST should clearly recognize Africa’s development constraints and challenges and facilitate the provision of support and development to harness the continent’s natural resources and endowments to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. On the other hand, equitable and resilient low-carbon development, if not properly designed, risks widening the development gap between Africa and the rest of the world. This is not the kind of result we should leave from here with. The outcome of GST should enable us to achieve the objective of the Paris Agreement in the full sense.

On Just Transition Pathways

The African Group welcomes the establishment of this important work programme. However, to advance the implementation and strengthening of the global response to the threat of climate change, it must take place in a context of equity and focus on sustainable development and poverty eradication. We must draw up a strong and comprehensive work program in Dubai, including elements, scope and modalities, that recognize different pathways to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We look forward to engaging constructively with all parties for a successful outcome of COP28.

By Collins Nzovu, Zambia’s Minister of Green Economy and Environment as Chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on Climate Change

Like this:

Like loading…

Connected

Source: www.bing.com