COP28: The world's voluntary carbon markets need to increase trading volumes, eliminate dubious claims to win back public trust

The scheme would allow countries and companies to buy credits earned on emissions mitigation projects abroad to meet their own reduction targets.

“Voluntary carbon markets have gained significant importance in recent years,” Rodrigo Buenaventura, chair of the IOSCO Sustainable Finance Task Force and president of Spain’s securities watchdog CNMV, said in a statement.

“But, for these markets to succeed, they need both environmental and financial integrity. IOSCO and its international market expertise will be vital in promoting financial integrity and building the confidence these markets need.

Verena Ross, co-chair of the taskforce’s carbon markets workstream and president of the European Securities and Markets Authority, said feedback from IOSCO members indicated that existing VCMs lack “the characteristics of fair, efficient and transparent markets that protect investors”. There is shortage.

Carbon credits, or carbon offsets, are permits that allow the holder to emit a certain amount of greenhouse gases. One credit typically allows for the emission of one ton of carbon.

Carbon credits arise from either mandatory state-run, cap-and-trade schemes that force polluters to pay for emissions they cannot reduce. Voluntary schemes allow corporate emitters, not legally bound by limits, to pay for credits generated by third-party projects to meet their own reduction targets.

The successful establishment of a strong international carbon credit trading system has implications for Hong Kong, which has ambitions to tap international funds and launch the world’s largest climate mitigation market in China. Core Climate, the carbon marketplace of exchange operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, was launched just over a year ago. Global demand for voluntary carbon credits could reach US$50 billion in 2030, 25 times more than last year’s transaction, the taskforce, a private sector-led initiative, continues. Estimating the Scaling Voluntary Carbon Market (TSVCM).

The global economic slowdown in a rising interest rate environment was not the only factor hindering carbon credit trading.

Globally traded VCM credits, a key category, declined 51 percent to 254 million tonnes amid allegations of poor quality of carbon credits generated by some forest conservation climate-mitigation projects, according to data compiler Ecosystem Marketplace. So far this year, volumes have declined further to 49 million tonnes.

But the average traded price rose 82 percent last year to US$7.37 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, as buyers’ preference for high-quality credits created a shortage. The combined impact of reductions in trading volumes and abandonment of low-quality credit resulted in total turnover last year down 10 per cent from 2021 to US$1.9 billion.

Washington DC-based Vera, the world’s largest carbon credit registry, last week launched a new methodology to increase quality control on forest conservation credits.

Responders to an IOSCO discussion paper published a year ago seeking comments on potential approaches to regulating VCMs noted the lack of high-quality data to support credit pricing and risk assessment and monitoring of credit issuance and issuance. The deficiency was highlighted.

Furthermore, best practices for verification of carbon emissions reductions for underlying projects are still emerging, and there is legal uncertainty as to whether carbon credits are treated as an asset, security, or commodity.

Double counting and fraudulent transactions were also of concern in addition to potential conflicts of interest in the carbon credit ecosystem consisting of project developers, credit issuing bodies and rating providers.

In its consultation, IOSCO is seeking comments from regulators on its proposed good practices, including developing a framework for regulating VCMs, providing clarity on the regulatory treatment of carbon credits and providing comprehensive disclosure of the project development process, verification and auditing methodologies. Encouragement is included.

Asked to comment on IOSCO’s proposed set of good practices, a spokesperson for Hong Kong’s securities watchdog Securities and Futures Commission said it continues to engage with its regional and international counterparts and other relevant stakeholders on carbon market-related issues. keeps.

