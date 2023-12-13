COP28 strikes 'historic' deal to transition away from fossil fuels: What are the main findings?

Potholes, loopholes and roadblocks for COP28: Campaigners and experts react to UN climate summit agreement in Dubai.

A deal signaling “the beginning of the end” for fossil fuels has been agreed at COP28.

Notably, this is the first time that a UN climate summit has concluded with a call to address the root cause of the climate crisis.

That’s why the COP28 presidency in Dubai is calling it “historic.” In a sense, this cannot help but be apparent given the critical juncture at which the world finds itself with 1.2C of global warming and looming climate disasters.

But the COP and climate experts are deeply divided over where the agreement should take us – and how fast. Here we’re highlighting some of the most insightful responses to the key issues.

1. What does the COP28 agreement say about fossil fuels?

It looked like at one point it wouldn’t get there, but COP28 reached the destination COP is meant to: a set of legal decisions on which to implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Under was agreed to by all parties.

With an important lesson – the loss and damage Funds – As agreed at the beginning of the summit, the discussion around fossil fuels dominated the event.

In particular, particular attention has been paid to how the global stocktake text will describe the future of fossil fuels. this first global stocktake It is a response to the Paris Agreement – ​​the truly historic agreement reached in 2015 to limit global warming to 1.5C – and outlines how countries will reach the target from which they currently fall far short.

The text agreed today in Dubai: “Recognizes the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5°C pathways and calls on Parties must contribute to the following global efforts in a nationally determined manner, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances, pathways and approaches…”

With regard to fossil fuels, it calls on countries to: “[Transition] Accelerate action in this critical decade to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a fair, systematic and equitable manner, to achieve net zero by 2050 as per the science.

COP experts are scrutinizing every word. From the weak language of “calling” to “going away” – a far cry from the early language phase out The options the campaigners wanted – and the recommended time frame.

2. What does the COP28 agreement mean for fossil fuels?

This sends a strong signal to industries and investors that time is running out for oil and gas, as well as coal, which was targeted for “phase out” at COP26 in Glasgow.

Big oil producers such as Saudi Arabia fought to get rid of the phaseout options that appeared in earlier drafts of the text. While emerging economies opposed that step, they could be asked to move away from fossil fuels without adequate financial support.

Today headlines around the world will read that we are moving away from fossil fuels. “At the end of the day, we are naming the elephant in the room. The genie will never go back into the bottle. “A future COP will crack down even more on dirty energy,” says Mohammed Addo, director of Power Shift Africa.

“Financial institutions and investors should be under no illusions,” says Mark Campanelle, founder and director of Carbon Tracker.

“Hundreds of billions invested in fossil fuel expansion look too risky. “After this COP and the momentum it creates, stranded fossil assets are now more likely to be recovered, not less.”

However, campaigners point to “loopholes” left for the industry – such as the unproven carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology mentioned in the text – and “potholes” in the road ahead.

3. How about renewable energy?

In the same section, the global stocktake text calls for “tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030.”

According to energy experts this is a big victory. “For the first time, the world recognizes the scale of ambition needed this decade to build a new clean energy system,” says Dave Jones of clean energy think tank Amber.

“Renewable energy and efficiency must now be at the top of every energy and climate plan. Together they are the biggest actions that could rapidly cut fossil fuels this decade.

Francesco La Camera, director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), called the result “monumental” and “the most realistic course-correction to urgently accelerate the global energy transition.”

4. What has COP28 done for climate finance?

At the core of climate action is the need to finance it appropriately – with finance to help developing countries transition; helping vulnerable countries adapt to climate change; And helping them recover when it strikes fatally.

The biggest gap in optimization finance is between need and delivery. The Global Goals on Adaptation (GGA), established under the Paris Agreement, aim to help change this. COP28 has now agreed on the text to implement this, but the language has also been watered down.

While a draft text “requests developed country parties” to provide finance to developing countries, the final version reads that there is an “urgent need” for “continued and enhanced international support” for developing countries.

But some experts are finding positivity here too. E3G researcher Anna Mulio says, “Although parties did not achieve as strong a global target on adaptation frameworks as weaker countries wanted, there is now a path forward to improving adaptation actions, leading to a formal coordinated global effort for adaptation and resilience. Symbolizes the beginning of.” Alvarez.

“The parties must pursue this path with the highest ambition and solidarity.”

Summarizing the successes of COP28 today, Summit President Al Jaber included the mobilization of more than $85 billion (€78.8 billion) in new financial commitments across all climate sectors.

But, as he acknowledged to countries at the closing session, “an agreement is only as good as its implementation”.

5. What does COP28 mean for future COPs?

After enduring the hottest year on record, people around the world are increasingly looking for real action – and many are skeptical about the UN summit’s ability to do so.

As we covered FirstThe UNFCCC’s multilateral process – meaning everyone must agree – is both its greatest strength and weakness.

“Some people’s expectations for this meeting may have been very high, but this outcome would have been unheard of two years ago, especially at a COP meeting in Petrostate,” says Addo. “It shows that oil and gas producers can also see that we are moving toward a fossil-free world.”

While many high profile commentators are welcoming the progress made at COP28, the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) has labeled it a “fossil-fuel failure”. “We need alternative platforms to manage the decline of fossil fuels, free from the influence of those who profit from them,” says Nikki Reisch, director of CIEL’s Climate and Energy Program.

Other campaigners have suggested adopting voting instead of decision making by consensus. This is perhaps a discussion for another day. For now, we’ll leave you with an important reminder from Greta Thunberg — which has been pinned to the top of her Twitter/X feed for two years now:

“Those in power do not need conventions, treaties or agreements to initiate real climate action. They can start from today. When enough people come together, change will happen and we can achieve almost anything. so instead of searching Hope – Start making it.

