Negotiators are urged to limit their options to agree how to save the planet from catastrophic levels of warming and help vulnerable societies adapt to extreme weather.

“Now is the time to shift gears and reach consensus,” COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber told a plenary session late Saturday. The president remained committed to concluding the talks on Tuesday as planned, although previous climate summits have gone well past their end dates.

There were some signs that negotiators were making progress on Sunday: A new draft agreement on global adaptation goals – which will set out how poor countries will prepare themselves for climate change-induced weather extremes such as drought, heat and storms – Released.

The draft text expresses concern over the gap between the money needed for adaptation and the money countries are getting, but does not say exactly how much cash countries need to adapt to climate change.

One option in the draft proposes to assess each country’s sensitivity to climate change by 2025 and establish early warning systems for extreme weather events by 2027. The second option is for countries to come up with national adaptation plans and implement them by 2030.

Ana Mulio Alvarez of climate think tank E3G said the new draft “offers a reasonable framework for adapting to climate change”, but to be effective, it would require “support to developed countries” to adapt to climate change. There is a need for “developing countries” to implement the schemes.

Mohamed Addo of climate think tank Power Shift Africa said the draft “sets clear targets, but the overall text is weak” because it does not adequately explain how to finance adaptation.

Thibian Ibrahim, of the Bloc’s negotiating team Small Island Developing States, called progress on adaptation “a little disappointing”.

A draft text on the Global Stocktake – the part of the talks that assesses where the world is in terms of curbing warming and how countries can stick to climate targets – still calls for phasing out planet-warming fossil fuels. Was filled with many options.

Barbados climate negotiator Shantal Munroe-Knight said the motivation to get a strong agreement between countries was very high.

“I don’t think anyone wants to walk away from the COP without an ambitious program, and I think everyone is right here. You don’t hear a lot of negative feedback because we’re all in that moment,” Munroe-Knight said.

But Marshall Islands climate envoy Tina Stege acknowledged, “Much more work needs to be done.” There’s a lot to do with the presidency and we don’t have a lot of time.”

The talking points are familiar to negotiators, with some countries wanting to see strong language on phasing out fossil fuel use, while others are hesitant to adopt strong language on the issue because they want to protect their oil, gas or coal industries. Continuing to develop. ,

“It’s very clear that there is a group of countries here that do not want to phase out fossil fuels,” said German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan. Small island states, Latin American countries and European countries are pushing to phase out fossil fuels, but other nations are “still a long way off.”

“It’s going to be very difficult,” Morgan said. “I’m a little worried.”

