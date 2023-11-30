COP28 provides another opportunity to improve decision making

A worker adjusts flags at Expo City Dubai, venue of the 2023 United Nations climate change conference, on Thursday. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Nov. 30 (UPI) — The 28th United Nations-sponsored Conference of the Parties (COP) on climate change, being held from Thursday to Dec. 12, appears to be a repeat of the earlier COP. Persistent shortfalls in achieving climate goals mean that COP parties discuss the same items year after year.

According to an official release, COP 28 aims to address mitigation, finance for mitigation, adaptation and losses caused by climate change and involve non-governmental stakeholders. The goals of COP27 were almost identical: to find solutions to “climate challenges spanning mitigation, adaptation and finance” and to include input from “all stakeholders”. The goals of COP26 were similar, as were the goals of COP21, the meeting that gave rise to the Paris Agreement, and COP15, which set the stage for Paris with the Copenhagen Accord.

Perhaps it is time for the COP to rethink its decision-making process? The COP decision-making process is, by design, governed by consensus, with each party given equal rights. Over the years it has proven cumbersome to obtain the views and permissions of each of the 198 members.

In practice, parties get around this by forming coalitions and appointing coalition leaders. The most important alliances are those of least developed countries and developed countries. The system seems to be working. The agreements reached at COP3 in Kyoto in 1997 and COP21 in Paris in 2015, the only two COPs out of 27 that succeeded in reaching significant agreements, show that the alliance’s views are honestly reflected in the deliberations among alliance leaders. Could. Result.

For example, at COP21, the DC Coalition’s first priority was to provide finance at the discretion of each developed country. Its second priority was for LDCs to agree to make binding commitments on emissions. The first priority of the LDC coalition was that each developing country set its own emissions control targets and commit only to making best efforts to reach them. Its second priority was for DCs to agree on a mechanism that would guarantee finance to LDCs against shortfalls. The first priorities are what the Paris Agreement actually achieved. Second-order priorities were negotiated by each side to achieve its first priorities.

Therefore, the COP decision-making process reflects the consensus views of its members. And therein lies the problem. The Paris Agreement should have achieved socially better outcomes by binding emissions controls to finance and binding each country to emissions and finance targets. That is, each coalition should have agreed on the second priorities instead of the first. He did not do so because considerations of alliance rather than social good prevailed.

Better cooperation between China and the United States could promote social well-being rather than the priorities of their alliance. In 2015, their geopolitical rivalry was not as intense as it is currently. The COP21 proceedings and the COP record prior to COP21 show that the motivation for binding commitments on the part of both China and the United States arose from their desire to reduce costs to their own alliances and achieve social goals. It was not born out of any ambition to do so. Good.

Will things get worse in the current era of intense geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States? It has been argued that their geopolitical rivalry prevents cooperation on climate change as it reduces interaction between the two countries. We would argue slightly differently – that geopolitical rivalry is likely to reduce bilateral interactions, but will increase the likelihood of negotiations at the COP.

Both countries will attend COP28 and represent their alliance more faithfully than ever before. If they do not do so, it will seriously jeopardize their positions as leaders of their respective coalitions. This is a soft-power risk they cannot afford in this age of geopolitical rivalry. However, it does mean that both countries are less at risk of losing their soft power over their alliance by proposing solutions that are better for the world but are not necessarily in the clear interests of their alliance.

There is a solution: a superstructure that imposes social conditioning constraints on interactions, supported by science. This will undoubtedly be difficult to achieve because it will reduce the power of some countries. This should be a leading priority on the COP28 agenda. If ignored, any other number of future COPs will be no more successful than most previous iterations, and there will be no reason to continue the COP.

Rafik Dosani is the director of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy, a senior economist at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corp., and professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Source: www.bing.com