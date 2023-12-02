COP28 leaders are transforming food systems in the face of climate change

Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action It was formally announced and endorsed at the “Transforming Food Systems in the Face of Climate Change” event at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) Leaders Event at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNCCC) COP 28 in Dubai on 1 December.

The latest assessments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlight the critical role of addressing agriculture and food systems in an effective global response to climate change. COP28 represents an opportunity to unite the global food and climate communities, fostering a collaborative context for collective action.

Centered on the Emirates Declaration, the WCAS program brought together public and private sector producers, NGOs and leaders to make new commitments aimed at setting high standards for global ambition and initiatives towards food systems transformation.

Leaders support Emirates declaration at COP28 Danny Mooney, Organization of Eastern Caribbean States

Speakers underlined the role of farmers and agriculture in the climate discussion. In the words of the Emirates Declaration, the signatories express their intention to work collaboratively and rapidly towards “enhancing adaptation and resilience activities and responses” to reduce the vulnerability of all farmers, fishermen and other food producers to the impacts of climate change. Let’s announce. , which includes financial and technical support for solutions, capacity building, infrastructure and innovations, including early warning systems, that promote sustainable food security, production and nutrition while conserving, protecting and restoring nature.

The Emirates Declaration has so far received 136 endorsements from global heads of state and government, including signatories representing the home countries of more than 500 million farmers.

Sir David Nabarro, Co-Director and Chair of Global Health at Imperial’s Institute of Global Health Innovation, served as MC, highlighting the valuable contributions and vulnerabilities of smallholder farmers on the front lines of climate change.

Elizabeth Nsimadala, President of the East Africa Farmers Union of Uganda, highlighted that adaptation is a key objective for agriculture and stressed the need to establish a climate fund specifically for farmers, saying It has been said that “Farmers should be given a seat at the table where the cake is made.” being served.”

“We really owe it to farmers,” said Bill Gates, whose latest commitment to agricultural innovation was announced through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam. Bint Mohammed did it. Almheri.

The $200 million investment is expected to accelerate the progress of innovations aimed at helping smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia increase resilience and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney said, “This is an issue with which Italy has a long-term commitment.”

“It is my view that Africa does not need charity. This requires something different. It needs to compete on a level playing field,” she said.

Gates urged world leaders to prioritize agriculture in international climate finance initiatives and provide support to the Global Agricultural Research Network, CGIAR.

“We need to increase innovations,” Minister Almehiri said. “Our partnership [with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation] Moving food systems from the margins to the top of the COP agenda priorities.

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) were also among the signatories of the Emirates Declaration and were represented at the forum by Samoa’s Prime Minister Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afafa, who stressed the importance of digital transformation in small island communities.

Agriculture in small island developing states is vulnerable to climate-related threats, such as extreme weather, flooding and permanent land submergence due to rising sea levels, drought, coastal erosion and other land management challenges.

“Our ability to keep our food production systems climate-resilient will determine whether we remain food secure,” said Saboto Cesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labor of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, home to the Caribbean nation. Will it remain or not? A small island developing state and climate sensitive country supporting the declaration.

“Achievement of the SDGs by 2030 is intrinsically linked to our success in adopting climate smart technologies in producing our food. “This comes at a significant cost and it is important that we have a partnership between the public and private sector in terms of joint financing.”

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a member state of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), an intergovernmental organization representing the combined interests of the seven Eastern Caribbean SIDS.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director-General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, said, “The Emirates Declaration has practical importance for us because it recognizes the dual role of the agricultural sector in tackling climate change as well as our survival as human beings “

“Over the past few months we have experienced the increasing impact of climate change on our food production in the Eastern Caribbean. We had record-breaking temperatures from May to October, resulting in significant shortages of items like leafy greens. This declaration promotes global cooperation, mobilization of technology and resources to adopt not only adaptive but also sustainable agricultural practices. It is also in line with the OECS vision of developing a climate-resilient and smart agriculture sector.

Category 5 Hurricane Maria struck the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica in 2017, causing , [+] Damage and loss are estimated at approximately US$1.3 billion, equivalent to 224% of Dominica’s 2016 GDP. The maximum loss of US$ 380.2 million was in the agricultural sector. AFP via Getty Images

On 10 December, the Emirates Declaration will be formally discussed by dignitaries and ministerial leaders. The Assembly will be augmented by a diverse group of implementation and finance partners, contributing diverse approaches and public-private models for the transformation of agriculture and food systems. This program will outline the roadmap to implement the objectives of the declaration by 2025. Additionally, it will showcase tools, policy platforms, and unveil the COP28 legacy “Climate Policy Toolkit for Food” designed to help signatories to the declaration accelerate their implementation efforts.

“The name of the game is scaling and scaling as fast as we can,” said Antoine de Saint-Afrique, chief executive of Danone.

The event was a key moment during the food segment of the World Climate Action Summit and included remarks from Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; His Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-level Champion, COP28 UAE; Antoine de Saint-Afrique, Chief Executive Officer of Danone; Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization; Dr. Ismahen Eloufi, Acting Managing Director of CGIAR; Roberto S. Vac, Chairman of the Board, Arapahoe Institute, with country leaders including Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney of Italy; Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State; Afioga Fiame Naomi Matafafa, Prime Minister of Samoa, and His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia..

The event was described by Maryam Almheri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, as a historic moment for food systems that make connections between nutrition, improving livelihoods and climate change.