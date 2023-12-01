(Bloomberg) – Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of the climate summit straight to your inbox.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said drastic action is needed to keep global temperature rise below 1.5C and warned fossil fuel companies that their “old road is fast becoming old” as COP28 climate talks begin in Dubai on Thursday Is happening”.

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the summit, announced a $30 billion commitment to help finance climate solutions. World leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are expected to address the summit.

Thousands of delegates have registered to attend this year’s COP, which is expected to be the largest event yet. As well as politicians and diplomats, the event is also attracting publicists, financiers and business leaders. Nearly 200 countries will now have less than two weeks to reach a new, unanimous agreement on how to tackle climate change, and the need for progress has never been more urgent. The United Nations has already declared 2023 the hottest year on record and greenhouse gas emissions are still rising.

COP28 had already scored an early victory on Thursday, as nations agreed details of running a fund designed to help vulnerable countries deal with more severe weather caused by global warming. Rich countries also pledged at least $260 million to launch the facility.

Other key areas of negotiations are still on the table, including an agreement to expand renewable energy, a potential commitment to phase out fossil fuels, rules for a yet-to-be-launched UN carbon market and the world’s first formal Stocktake included. Progress has been made in fighting climate change since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

Here’s a rundown of developments to date as we wait for global leaders to speak.

UN Secretary General calls for complete phase out of fossil fuels (12:25 pm)

Guterres told fossil fuel company owners to “not refocus on an obsolete business model.” “Lead the transition to renewable energy.”

The success of the climate summit depends on the global stocktake, with climate progress to be assessed at this COP, leading to a credible plan to make “dramatic cuts in emissions”, Guterres said, adding that this would go a long way in averting the climate crisis. It’s not late.

“The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we eventually stop burning all fossil fuels,” Guterres said. “not less. not less. “Phase-out – with a clear deadline.”

Guterres also urged governments around the world to impose a fair price on carbon, end fossil fuel subsidies and adopt windfall taxes on profits.

UAE launches climate investment vehicle with $30 billion (12:15 pm)

The United Arab Emirates announced it would contribute $30 billion to a new climate investment facility and hopes to raise $250 billion by the end of the decade. ALTERRA – the largest private finance vehicle for climate change – was launched with BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG.

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, who will also be Chairman of the Board of ALTERRA, said, “Its scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate-focused investments, making it a vehicle unlike any other.” Of that money, $6.5 billion will be dedicated to the Climate Fund for investments including in the Global South.

Ukraine war harms private capital flows into developing countries (11:50 am)

According to Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the Green Climate Fund, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is leading to a reversal of private capital flows to developing countries, which need trillions of dollars of investment to adapt to climate change and green their economies .

“We have inadequate levels of investment in developing countries on a very large scale, trillions of dollars,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “As a result of the war crisis in Ukraine, we are seeing a reversal in private capital flows.”

Still, she said, the fund she manages will have $30 billion to invest in developing countries by the end of COP28.

Stella McCartney says fashion needs new laws (10:57 am)

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, fashion designer Stella McCartney said that leaders should impose environmental regulations on the fashion industry, one of the most harmful industries in the world.

“We need to put limits on ourselves,” McCartney said. He said taxes on non-leather goods should be removed to create incentives for sustainable products.

Ikea optimistic about boom in China market (10:36 am)

China is now one of Ikea’s fastest-growing markets, Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ikea’s parent company Ingka Group, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are optimistic that we will be able to build momentum in China.”

Ikea is working on the shift to renewable materials while lowering prices for consumers.

India’s corporate giants eye $6.5 billion climate finance effort (9:40 am)

A group of India’s biggest companies and international financial giants, including Macquarie Group, say they have brought together a climate-finance solution that could raise $6.5 billion to support low-carbon development.

Climate Finance Leadership Initiative India said the solutions – ranging from partnerships between banks and Tata Motors to offering attractive loan and leasing solutions for electric vehicles to public-private partnerships for municipal infrastructure and producing green ammonia -Can help organize the private sector. India needs capital of $10.1 trillion to meet its net zero target by 2070.

The Climate Finance Leadership Initiative was founded by Michael Bloomberg (founder of Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News) and has launched pilot projects in India and Colombia to bring together private sector institutions, policy makers and multilateral institutions .

Masdar plans green bond (9:15 am)

Masdar, a major operator of solar power plants in the UAE, is planning a second green bond issuance this year to help expand renewable capacity.

Chief Financial Officer Niall Hannigan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that the bond issue will be of the same value as its first $750 million green bond earlier this year.

Hannigan is confident that Masdar’s goal of increasing capacity to 100 gigawatts by the end of the decade is “very much within reach”. The plan could include acquisitions, he said.

Masdar intends to make a number of announcements about the increased capacity in the coming days ahead of the COP28 climate summit that began this week in Dubai.

The Chairman of Masdar is Sultan Al Jaber. The UAE faced criticism for nominating Al Jaber as president for COP28 as he is the CEO of its main oil company which plans to increase crude oil production capacity.

(All the time Dubai.)

–With assistance from Clara Ferreira Marx, Nayla Razouk and John Anger.

