COP28 latest: Carbon offset market faces major changes after scandal

A consensus is emerging at the COP28 talks that the voluntary carbon offset market is ready for a meaningful transformation to fight greenwashing and restore credibility.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam said the CFTC will announce proposed voluntary carbon market guidance later today. Benham stressed that the plan was consistent with voluntary efforts to improve the integrity and credibility of carbon markets.

“In my view, this proposal is the most significant step forward by a U.S. financial regulator to support the widespread adoption of principles for high-integrity markets,” he said.

Figuring out how to deal with weaknesses in voluntary carbon markets is a key goal of this year’s COP summit. VCM has been hit by a series of scandals that have raised serious questions about the validity of offset claims made by those purchasing carbon credits.

The discussion on how to overhaul the voluntary carbon market comes as executives from the world’s largest banks and investment firms explore new funding structures and partnerships as they look to create viable pathways to a low-carbon economy. Dubai Use of Finance Day at COP28 climate summit.

According to provisional registration data of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the finance industry has never before participated in such a large number of UN Conference of the Parties. Attendees included BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, as well as HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Noel Quinn and Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan.

He will rub shoulders with several oil executives, which is another notable feature of this year’s talks. Sultan Al Jaber, president of the COP28 summit and head of Abu Dhabi national oil company, Adnoc, has said he wants to represent as many interests as possible to ensure a “successful” outcome. Against that backdrop, Darren Woods became the first Exxon Mobil Corp. CEO to attend the COP since the summit began in the 1990s.

The mantra of this year’s summit is increasingly becoming that finance has to go where emissions are, which means blacklisting polluting companies is no longer possible, says Hugh Van Steenis, vice president and partner at Oliver Wyman Inc. According to. It’s about “financing emissions reductions” rather than just “financing emissions reductions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al Jaber had to defend himself after a report that he questioned the science on the link between phasing out fossil fuels and meeting the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C target. Marshall Islands climate envoy Tina Stege reminded Al Jaber of her commitment to make the temperature target the “north star” of the outcome of the summit negotiations.

“We are here to keep it at that,” he said at a panel Monday. “That must include phasing out fossil fuels. This is what science has said.”

Stanchart, Macquarie CEOs call for better data to boost green investments (10:45 am)

Bosses Standard Chartered PLC and Macquarie Group Ltd. said better data about emissions and the feasibility of green projects – particularly in emerging markets – was needed to unlock more investment for green projects.

“It all starts with data,” said Bill Winters at the Bloomberg Green Festival ahead of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

His comments were echoed by Macquarie’s Shemara Wickramanayake, who also underlined the need to tailor climate solutions to different parts of the world.

Both CEOs stressed the importance of collaboration between governments, financiers and organizations such as the World Bank to create projects in which pension funds can invest.

City executive warns of ‘shortage of bankable projects’ (9:46 am)

Jason Channel, head of sustainable finance at Citi Global Insights, said a “lack of bankable projects” is preventing private capital from investing in climate projects in emerging markets. “The capital is there, the need is there, but the capital is not being found,” he said, citing research published on Monday that said that at the same time, the need for finance is six to seven times greater than at present.

To date, negotiations on how to approach blended finance have been ineffective, the channel said. Governments should come up with projects rather than concepts, he said, and investors need better, more transparent data to help them assess the risks they face.

He said the finance industry also needs to explore innovative mixed-finance structures and engage with sovereigns to ensure they are assessing risks correctly. It’s about “how they can perform better in the game,” the channel said.

IEA wants 60% emissions reduction from big oil by 2030 (9:37 am)

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol wants oil companies to commit to reducing their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60% by 2030, he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Monday.

“I want a 2030 number, not a 2050 number,” Birol said. This is the “moment of truth”.

Increasing investment in clean energy technologies should be another big commitment from fossil-fuel companies at COP28, Birol said, adding that oil and gas executives’ rhetoric about green energy pales in comparison to actual investment. They “talk about clean energy 80%-90% of the time, but when you look at their numbers, which we do at the IEA, only 2.5% of their own investments go into clean energy.”

Without elaborating on the relationship between the IEA and OPEC, Birol said he expected global oil demand to peak before 2030 due to clean energy and slowing demand from China.

Mia Mottley advocates change to ‘imperial’ financial system (9:05 am)

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley stressed her vision to overhaul the global financial system to provide more assistance to countries most affected by the climate crisis. Motley said there is inadequate insurance for citizens in Barbados, which was hit by a wave of extreme weather over the summer. He said the debt-freeze provisions are needed to provide fiscal relief.

While he welcomed the agreement on the loss and damage fund, Mottley said the total – about half a billion dollars – was nowhere near enough. By comparison, a 1% financial services tax would generate $420 billion, while a similar fee on global shipping would generate $70 billion. He also floated the idea of ​​a $5 climate surcharge on domestic flights and $10 for international transfers.

Mottley said during a keynote speech in Dubai on Monday that existing international finance institutions were established in the “old imperial system” and are no longer fit for purpose. “The reality is that unless we completely change our paradigm, we will just keep playing catch-up.”

Attracting private finance is the main goal (8:35 am)

Finding ways to attract more private finance for climate action is one of the key goals of this year’s COP, according to Sonja Gibbs, head of sustainable finance at the Institute of International Finance, in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Monday.

High interest rates and record debt levels pose a challenge to capital flows, he said, adding, “The financial sector cannot do it on its own.” Government policy and regulation are important to address “hard to mitigate areas”, he said.

When it comes to climate finance, the approach should be “pro-growth,” Gibbs said. And if climate policies fail to achieve so-called just transitions, it could lead to a political backlash, he said. “That’s the risk in a year when we’re going to have 40 elections,” he said.

CCS could come with $30 trillion price tag, says report (12:01 am)

Researchers at the University of Oxford found that if carbon capture and storage were used to reduce emissions by 50% on the path to net zero by mid-century, it would cost about $30 trillion more than a lower mitigation scenario. . Scientists cautioned that the estimate may also underestimate the final cost.

That said, CCS investment is essential, with researchers pointing to a 13-fold scale-up by 2030. The technology “will probably be essential for some industries and probably for negative emissions,” said Richard Black, one of the study authors. “But looking at this as a way to compensate for ongoing fossil fuel burning is economically illiterate.”

Bloomberg Philanthropies regularly partners with the COP Presidency to promote climate action. Michael R., founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. Bloomberg is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions.

