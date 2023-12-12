Hopes of concluding a crucial climate summit on time were fading early Tuesday as countries were still far apart on key issues, including agreement on what to do about fossil fuels that cause dangerous global warming. Was also included.

The United Nations-led summit, known as COP28, was due to end around noon after nearly two weeks of speeches, demonstrations and negotiations. But climate negotiations often drag on, and the release of a draft agreement on Monday angered countries that are pushing for a commitment to rapidly phase out coal, oil and gas.

Instead, the draft called on countries to reduce “fossil fuel consumption and production in a fair, systematic and equitable manner”.

Tina Stege, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, derided the document as “a meaningless wish list” that “questions the science” and said it would limit warming to 1.5℃ to prevent the worst impacts. Does not address the goals of the Paris Agreement. Of climate change. Earth is on track to break the record for the hottest year ever recorded, putting human health at risk and making the weather even more costly and deadly.

“There is no justice in this COP outcome that condemns the future of my country,” said Stege, whose country is one of several island nations most at risk from rising seas.

The Europeans also insisted on a stronger document.

“It is difficult to reach any conclusion here (Tuesday) afternoon,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. “This is not a problem for the European delegation. We have time and we are ready to stay a little longer.”

Bangladesh’s climate envoy Sabar Chowdhury said a revised text would be presented on Tuesday morning that would take into account comments from a number of participants.

“This will be new. It remains to be seen to what extent it has improved,” he said soon after the discussion ended around 2 pm on Tuesday.

Final decisions by the COP must be made by consensus. Activists said they feared potential objections from major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia would weaken the text. The head of powerful oil cartel OPEC is reported to have written to member countries last week urging them to stop any language calling for phasing out or reducing fossil fuels.

Noura Alissa of Saudi Arabia said the agreement “must work for everyone.”

“It must be relevant, it must make sense to accelerate action for every country in this room, not just a few countries,” he said.

Some developing countries opposed fossil-fuel phasing out because it was unfair for rich countries to deprive them of coal, oil and gas after using it for centuries and profiting from it.

This includes Botswana, whose environment minister, Philda Nani Kereng, said her country is “still, you know, exploiting natural resources for economic development, for improving livelihoods, for job creation and so on. “

It is important, he said, that any agreement “will not prevent us from developing our people.”

China and the US, the world’s two largest sources of planet-warming emissions, both spoke out against the draft text.

Zhao Yingmin, China’s vice minister of ecology and environment, said at the meeting that “the draft fails to address the concerns of developing countries on some key issues” and particularly the idea that greenhouse gas emissions should peak by 2025.

United States climate envoy John Kerry said the language on fossil fuels in the text “does not meet the test” of keeping 1.5 alive.

“Like most of you, I refuse to be part of the gimmick of not phasing out fossil fuels,” Kerry said. “It’s a fight for survival.”

The room erupted in applause at Kerry’s remarks. But as they left, they were confronted by climate activists who demanded more action, saying their future was at stake.

In the 21-page document, the words oil and natural gas did not appear, and the word coal appeared twice. It also mentioned carbon capture, advocated by some as a way to reduce emissions, although it remains largely untested.

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber told a plenary session on Monday that “now is the time to take decisions.”

“We still have many gaps to bridge. We don’t have time to waste,” he said.

On that point, critics agreed.

Former US Vice President and climate activist Al Gore posted on Twitter, “COP28 is now on the verge of complete failure.” Exactly the same. …This is extremely insulting to everyone who has taken this process seriously.”

