Some of the most important decisions of the last climate talks tell us a lot about the chances that a deal to transition away from fossil fuels will succeed

On Wednesday, UN climate negotiators made a “historic” announcement that the world must move away from oil, gas and coal. It is the first time in nearly 30 years of climate talks that the need to reduce fossil fuels has been included in the final agreement.

But will the countries keep their word? Moving away from fossil fuels that heat the planet And toward more green energy like solar and wind?

History may provide some insight on that question. Below are the five most important decisions to come from the climate talks, and what’s happened since.

Kyoto Protocol promises to cut emissions in 1997

The third United Nations Climate Summit took place in Kyoto, Japan in 1997 – one of the hottest years recorded in the 20th century.

Known as the Kyoto Protocol, the agreement reached there called for 41 high-emitting countries around the world and the European Union to cut their emissions by a little more than 5 percent compared to 1990 levels.

Deploying green energy can cut emissions from many places wind and solar Generating electricity to make things that do not directly produce CO2, e.g. vehicles with combustible enginesRun more cleanly.

Despite agreements on emissions reductions, it was only in 2005 that countries finally agreed to act on the Kyoto Protocol. But the United States and China – the two largest emitters then and now – did not join the agreement. America signed this agreement, but its Congress did not ratify it.

Kyoto was not successful in keeping the promises made. emissions It has increased dramatically since then. At the time, 1997 was the hottest year on record since the pre-industrial period. 1998 broke that record, and more than a dozen years have passed since then.

This is almost certain to happen this year The world’s hottest temperature ever.

But Kyoto is still considered a landmark moment in the fight against climate change because it was the first time that so many countries recognized the problem and pledged to act on it.

Copenhagen’s 2009 climate cash pledge

By the time the conference took place in Denmark in 2009, the world was concluding its hottest decade on record – another record that has since been broken.

The summit is widely regarded as a failure in the impasse between developed and developing countries over emissions cuts and whether poor countries can use fossil fuels to boost their economies.

Still, it saw one key promise: money for countries. transition to clean energy,

Rich countries pledged $100 billion (about €91 billion) per year to developing countries for green technologies by 2020. But they failed to reach $100 billion as of early 2020, drawing criticism from developing states and environmentalists alike.

In 2022, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said rich countries could finally meet and even exceed this target. But Oxfam, a group that focuses on anti-poverty efforts, said it was likely that 70 percent of the money was in the form of loans, which actually increased the debt crisis in developing countries.

And as climate change worsens, experts say the promised money is not enough.

Research published by climate economist Nicholas Stern found that developing countries are likely need 2 trillion dollars (€1.8 trillion) for climate action every year until 2030.

The 1.5C limit of the 2015 Paris Agreement

It was not until 2015 that a global agreement to fight climate change was adopted by nearly 200 countries. It called on the world to collectively cut greenhouse gases.

But they decided that it would be non-binding, so countries that did not comply would not be subject to sanctions.

The Paris Agreement is widely considered the United Nations’ greatest achievement in efforts to combat climate change. Eight years ago, it was agreed to give standing ovation in the plenary session. Nations agreed to keep temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, above pre-industrial times.

The legacy of Paris continues, with the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees still central to climate discussions. Scientists agree that 1.5 Border needs to be maintained Because every tenth degree of warming brings even more devastating consequences in the form of extreme weather events to an already hot planet.

The world has not yet exceeded the limits set in the Paris Agreement – ​​it has warmed by about 1.1 or 1.2 degrees Celsius since the early 1800s – but it is currently on its way, unless drastic cuts in emissions are made quickly. She goes.

Glasgow pledges to phase out coal in 2021

Six years after Paris, global warming had reached such a critical point that negotiators were looking to renegotiate the goal of limiting warming to agreed levels in 2015.

The average temperature was already 1.1 °C higher than in pre-industrial times.

The Glasgow summit was postponed to 2021 as the world was emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. This included massive protests Climate activist Greta ThunbergWho helped lead a global movement of youth activists to demand more action from leaders.

After last-minute disagreements over the language of the final document, the countries agreed to a “phase-down” of coal, which was less robust than the original idea of ​​a “phase-out”. India and China, two highly coal-dependent emerging economies, pushed for weakening the language.

COP26 President Alok Sharma held back tears as he accepted this last-minute proposal to weaken the language of the Glasgow climate treaty.

burning of coal It is responsible for more emissions than any other fossil fuel, accounting for about 40 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Burning of oil and gas is also a major source of emissions.

So far, countries have failed to meet the Glasgow deal. Emissions from coal have increased slightly and major coal-using countries have not yet begun to move away from the dirtiest fossil fuel.

India is an example of this. It relies on coal for more than 70 percent of its power generation and is planning a major expansion of coal-fired power generation capacity in the next 16 months.

Sharm el-Sheikh Loss and Damage Fund Agreement

At climate talks last year in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, countries agreed for the first time to create a fund to help poor countries recover from the impacts of climate change.

This came just months after the devastating event flood in pakistan It killed nearly 2,000 people and caused more than $3.2 trillion (€2.9 trillion) in damage. COP27 delegates decided to establish a Loss and Damage Fund to compensate for lost income from destroyed homes, flooded lands and crops damaged by climate change.

After disagreements over what the fund should look like, it was formally created on the first day of this year’s talks in Dubai.

More than $700 million (approximately €640 million) has already been pledged. But the pledges – and the amounts countries choose to commit – are voluntary. This fact is reflected in the comparatively small contribution made by the US – historically one of the world’s largest emitters.

Climate experts also say the pledges are just a fraction of the billions of dollars needed, because as temperatures rise, climate-induced weather extremes such as cyclones, rising sea levels, floods and droughts are also increasing.

