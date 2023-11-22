COP28: How business and philanthropy are redefining climate action

This year’s COP28 climate conference in Dubai marks a notable development in the global conversation on climate change with the launch of the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. This inaugural forum, running parallel to the main conference, represents an important step in engaging a wide range of stakeholders in an area traditionally reserved for government entities in the fight against climate change. This underlines the growing recognition of the need for diverse approaches and resources to address global environmental challenges.

Challenging the traditional narrative that often pits activism against capitalism, the Forum, led by Forum President and social entrepreneur Badr Jafar, aims to break down the barriers hindering progress on climate issues by engaging leading business and philanthropic minds. Have to break. Jaffer advocates a paradigm shift towards “actionism”, underscoring the critical need for both business and philanthropy to harness their mobility, capital and action networks. “Governments will always take the lead in monitoring responses to climate change. However, this does not excuse the private sector; on the contrary, business has an equally, if not more, role in helping the world meet its climate and nature goals. Not an important role, a role to play,” says Jafar.

Jafar’s vision is focused on inspiring global leaders toward concrete climate actions and increasing the impact achieved when philanthropic capital is combined with business or public sector capital. In a recent Q&A, Jafar discussed with me the important role of public-private partnerships, entrepreneurial innovation and collaboration in tackling the climate finance gap.

As the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum marks the first time business and philanthropy have been included on the official COP agenda, how do you expect it to impact the broader global climate action agenda?

The climate narrative has long been viewed through this lens, activism equals good, and capitalism equals bad. Whether you think this is appropriate or not, the reality is that this type of adversarial thinking gets us no closer to solving the problem. That is why COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber has called for a new paradigm based on the concept of activism, which embraces the mobility, capital and action networks that business and philanthropy can provide.

Ultimately, the Forum is part of a broader effort to enable business and philanthropy stakeholders to move beyond pledges and declarations and into the more important work of sustained action and implementation.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have been instrumental in making positive climate contributions and achieving net zero targets. How can businesses more effectively leverage their innovation and green skills within these collaborations?

Public-private partnerships can be an attractive way for businesses and governments to collaborate, and they allow government entities to utilize private sector expertise, operational efficiency, innovative thinking, and financial resources to deliver projects on a large scale. And can be delivered on very fast deadlines. They could have done otherwise.

PPPs have been firmly embedded in the UAE’s national economic strategy for decades, and they will play a central role in enabling us to meet our net zero targets in the future. PPPs are also enabling much-needed investment in climate-smart infrastructure in emerging economies around the world.

However, I think PPPs really demonstrate the power of blending capital and capabilities across different sectors, and finding new ways to scale these types of creative and blended approaches is top of the agenda for the COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum .

The Forum aims to foster entrepreneurial innovation to address critical climate issues. What steps need to be taken to advance and support entrepreneurs in this mission?

I am not alone in believing that the private sector has the greatest potential to accelerate the implementation of the world’s climate and nature goals, and innovators and entrepreneurs will be integral in realizing that potential.

We know exactly what it takes to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem because we’ve seen it work across many different industries and geographies. We need to harness that entrepreneurial energy and creativity to develop solutions specifically for our climate and nature challenges, and to provide financing and support to entrepreneurs in more parts of the world, including the Global South.

The good news is that this is already happening. If you look at the UAE, we have seen an eleven-fold increase in venture funding towards green tech over the last 5 years, in a report we recently commissioned at Crescent Enterprises, which has funded 144 new green tech start-ups. Up to $650 million has been enabled. Venture Fund. This is an encouraging trend, and the more we can continue to break the myth that the greener something is, the less profitable it is, the more capital we will see flowing into the green tech sector. The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum is also working to accelerate this process.

Private philanthropy plays a vital role in bridging the annual financing gap to achieve the key goals of net-zero emissions and environmental restoration, which is already five times larger than government assistance. What strategies can increase the impact of philanthropy in this region?

Fixing climate finance is one of the key priorities of COP28, and by extension, of the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. We know we have a big hill to climb here. Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require a global investment of more than $3 trillion per year, and it is estimated that developing countries alone will need $2.4 trillion annually by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Investment will be required.

It is clear that we will need to unlock additional sources of capital, and this is an area where philanthropy can play a transformative role. Redirecting a portion of the estimated more than $1 trillion of philanthropic capital flowing through the global financial system toward climate-focused initiatives could make a significant contribution to closing the climate finance gap.

Philanthropic capital can often be deployed in a more flexible, risk-tolerant and patient manner than other forms of finance. When we combine philanthropic capital with business or public sector capital, or both, we can create a multiplier effect that produces results that neither of these funding sources could achieve on their own. .

Given the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and the connection between gender justice and environmental issues, how can focusing on inclusivity and equity provide more effective solutions in the fight against climate change?

The UAE has made no secret of its ambition to make this the most inclusive COP ever. That is not a topic to talk about. This is a real commitment that has shaped every aspect of COP28, including the design of the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Platform.

A number of important steps have been taken to particularly elevate women’s voices in the COP process and empower women around the world, including in the Global South, to play a leading role in the global response to climate change.

For example, the COP28 Presidency has called on all participants to assemble gender balanced delegations that include youth, indigenous and subnational representatives. It has also publicly committed to ensuring that gender diversity is represented in all COP28 workflows and events, as well as through a dedicated gender day, where stakeholders will join forces to ensure a gender-just transition and climate change for women. Will make commitments to expand direct access to financing. Girls around the world.

Ultimately, this is another example of why we can no longer separate the human development agenda from the climate and nature agenda. They are two sides of the same coin, and one side of that coin is a favorable and inclusive climate policy that embraces green growth across all our systems, while ensuring equal opportunities for the billions of people who have not always had those opportunities. Find. past.

Source: www.forbes.com