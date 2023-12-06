Cop28: Hong Kong greentech eyes Middle East to deploy energy-saving solutions

“The Flat Cool system is particularly suitable for the dry and hot climate of the Middle East,” Chan said. “It is my dream to demonstrate my system here.”

Paul Chan, president and co-founder of M Concept Studio, demonstrating the company’s solutions at Cop28 in Dubai. Photo: Handout

He said this technology could also halve the energy use of traditional air conditioning systems.

Cop28 is an annual international climate summit on solutions to combat climate change. In 2015 the Assembly agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

Established in August 2020, M Concept joined HKSTP’s incubation program two years ago. It completed its pilot project at an elderly center in the Pak Tin public housing estate in Kowloon in May last year, followed by a second project at HKSTP in February.

Cooling appliances currently account for 20 percent of total electricity consumption, and that’s expected to more than double by 2050 based on current growth trends, according to the UN Environment Programme-led Cool Coalition’s Global Cooling Watch report released Tuesday. Is.

“As temperatures rise, it is vital that we improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions from the cooling sector, as well as sustainable cooling,” COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber said in a statement at the launch of the report. Let’s work together to expand access.”

In the Middle East, air conditioning and cooling consume large amounts of electricity.

According to Kuwaiti environment official Yacoub Almatouk, about 70 percent of the electricity produced in Kuwait is used in the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors.

“If we save energy by adopting new technologies, the country’s economic cycle will improve,” he said at a panel at Cop28.

Thomas Pang, Acting CEO of Neuron Digital Group, is demonstrating the company’s solution at Cop28. Photo: Handout

Neuron Digital Group, another HKSTP-based start-up, has developed technology to “transform the built environment” and help buildings improve their energy efficiency. He is also keen to bring its solution to the Middle East.

According to acting CEO Thomas Pang, Neuron’s platform can reduce a building’s energy use by 15 percent to more than 30 percent, depending on the building’s current energy efficiency and investments made to improve it. The company is also showcasing its technology at Cop28.

Neuron was conceived five years ago when engineering and consultancy services provider Arup was working on a smart building project for Swire Properties at One Taikoo Place. However, it was set up only last year as a joint venture between Arup and venture capital firm Ventures Group.

As of the end of November, the platform has been used in more than 150 new and existing buildings in Hong Kong, providing services to developers such as Swire Properties and Nan Fung, utility provider CLP and the government’s Department of Architectural Services and Electrical and Mechanical . service department.

According to the company, each building has achieved an average reduction in carbon emissions of 90 to 120 tonnes per year, which is equivalent to the carbon offset achieved by planting 4,000 to 6,000 trees per year for each building.

The Middle East market should not be so different from mainland China or Hong Kong, Pang said.

“Expanding to other geographic locations outside Hong Kong [and] Finding local partners is a big challenge,” he said. “We are looking for local partners to work with. Our goal is to become a key player in this [Middle East] market.”

With its own delegation of companies exhibiting at Cop28, HKSTP is keen to stay abreast of the latest climate agenda and take advantage of innovation trends in the UAE.

“We look forward to creating dynamic and transformative collaborations between our park companies and local accelerators and innovators,” said HL Yiu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTP.

“Together, we will advance Hong Kong’s mission to thrive as a green technology and green finance hub.”

