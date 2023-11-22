COP28: ‘Green border’ is exacerbating skills shortage in jobs addressing climate crisis

New data shows that while there are more green jobs than ever before, the industry faces a serious skills shortage.

The world is working toward the Paris Climate Agreement’s overarching goal of keeping global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – and to do that, there needs to be a shift in the workforce.

Ahead of world leaders meeting at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai this weekend, new data shows how promising growth in hiring for green jobs has been.

In fact, across Europe, data shows that “green hiring” is outpacing normal hiring.

Providing insight into the growth of green jobs in its COP28 Global Climate Talent Stocktake report, professional networking platform LinkedIn warned that while there has been promising growth in demand for green expertise, there is a “critical sustainable skills shortage” that Putting this progress at risk.

“The data paints a worrying picture; We need to move much further and faster to tackle the climate challenge and critically, we need to ensure the transition is equitable and leaves no one behind,” said Sue Duke, LinkedIn’s head of global public policy. he said.

With access to insights and data from one billion users of its platform, LinkedIn revealed that only one in eight employees globally have one or more green skills, with only one in nine in the EU.

Green skills, according to the platform, refers to competency with ecosystem management, environmental policy, environmental audit, energy management, sustainability research and more.

The report said the share of people with green skills is growing by about 8.5 percent per year, but this is not enough to meet demand.

Alan Blue, co-founder and vice president of product management at LinkedIn, said, “As climate leaders gather in Dubai for the COP28 Stocktake, data shows that there is a sustainable skills shortage in every country and every industry around the world. Is.”

“While companies are hiring for green roles, there are not enough people with the skills needed to meet our climate needs”.

The data also shows how difficult it is for people to enter green careers, with 80 percent of those who successfully transition to a green job already having some previous green experience or skills.

‘Green roof’ challenge intensifying

Sue Duke also highlighted the so-called “green frontier” that is emerging, with data showing that women are underrepresented in both green jobs and green skills.

“We must help level the playing field for women, and to do this we must break down the barriers that weigh heavily on women transitioning into their first green roles. The challenge has become more acute as the under-representation of women in leadership is more pronounced in green industries than in the global economy,” he said.

The gender gap in green skills and green leadership is huge. The data shows that 90 percent of women lack a single green skill or green work experience, while 16 percent of men have at least one green skill.

Women have been joining the green talent pool at a higher rate than men over the past two years, but it is still very slow to close the gender gap in this sector.

The gap in leadership positions is also stark, with only 20 percent of VP roles in green industries and 21 percent of C-suite roles held by women.

In comparison, women hold 27 percent of VP roles and 25 percent of C-suite roles in the global economy.

“If we are to meet climate targets it will require a whole-of-economy effort, and we cannot do that unless we urgently address the ‘green frontier’,” Duke said.

