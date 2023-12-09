COP28: 'Exciting' language on fossil fuels and march for justice on 9th day of UN climate summit

Good morning from Dubai! 28th meeting of the conference of parties UNFCCCOr COP28, entering its ninth day.

Today’s topics are nature, land use and oceans. The world reached a major agreement to protect nature at the United Nations biodiversity conference Last year, that happened right after the COP27 climate summit. COP28 is therefore an important opportunity to bring these twin crises into conversation – and see an agreement to restore at least 30 per cent of the planet’s land and ocean by 2030 aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C. How to align.

As far as keeping 1.5C in mind: talks are ongoing. A new version of the original text being discussed at COP8 – Global Stocktake – released yesterday afternoon to some cautious optimism from developing countries and campaigners. It includes four possible options on fossil fuels, all of which refer to phase outInstead of a step reduction.

Breaking #COP28 New lesson on global stocktake Now 5 options on fossil fuel phaseout: 1⃣Phase out all fossil fuels in line with science

2⃣As above + 1.5C + Paris principle

3⃣”Unruly” + Pinnacle + “Mainly” FF Free 2050

4⃣Continuous + Net-Zero

5⃣”No text”https://t.co/NtOc6QPYfwpic.twitter.com/kTsilhS3E1 – Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) 8 December 2023

“We are excited by the prospect of strong language on phasing out fossil fuel emissions from this COP,” says Brandon Wu, policy and campaigns director for ActionAid USA.

But more climate finance is key to bridging an agreement between developed and developing countries. Wu says, “A global fossil fuel phaseout that is not supported by financial aid for developing countries will impose unrealistic and impossible expectations on those countries, many of which are already locked in a destructive cycle of debt and extraction.”

OPEC+ has been unsettled by the prospect of an ambitious deal on fossil fuels. In a leaked letter seen yesterday by the Guardian newspaper, the oil cartel warned its member states with “utmost urgency” that “pressure against fossil fuels could reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences” at COP28.

Watch our coverage of COP28 yesterday, where children were at the center of attention, and civil society groups said they faced unprecedented levels of restrictions during protests:

COP28: Talks resume as countries move towards final agreement at UN climate summit

Source