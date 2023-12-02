DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Korea’s state-owned energy company, hosted an event titled ‘The Role of Nuclear Power in Accelerating a Carbon-Free Future’ . ,’ today at the KHNP Pavilion during the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28). The event showcased Korea’s innovative net-zero nuclear solutions and explored the vital role of nuclear power in accelerating the energy transition to reach a carbon-free future with renowned experts in the field.

KHNP CEO Juho Wang delivering the keynote address

The session began with opening remarks hosung lee, President of the Carbon Free Alliance (CFA) and former Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Emphasizing the urgency of developing a diverse range of environmentally friendly clean energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality, Li said that “to expand carbon-free energy globally, it requires the participation of various stakeholders and innovative technologies.” “Implementation will be important.”

Taking the next stage, KHNP CEO juho wang Introduced Korea’s innovative Small Modular Reactor (I-SMR) technology and SMR Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model. CEO Wang revealed, “I-SMR technology is a sustainable clean energy solution. It represents all the advantages of large nuclear reactors with extreme safety, cost-efficiency and flexibility.” He continued, “[Powered by i-SMR,] SSNC is a carbon-free energy city platform that provides each city with an optimal green energy portfolio,” before adding, “Using sustainable, cost-effective i-SMR technology, SSNC can reduce energy costs by up to 30%.” Is.”

The presentation was followed by a panel discussion titled “The Role of Nuclear Energy in Accelerating a Carbon-Free Future”, where nuclear energy experts and industry leaders acknowledged nuclear energy as a clean and important solution for decarbonization . He also highlighted the significant potential of small modular reactors (SMRs) in driving the global energy transition.

CEO Wang included in the panel diane cameronHead of Nuclear Technology Development and Economics Division, NEA, Bumjin ChungProfessor of the Department of Nuclear Engineering at Kyung Hee University/President of the Korean Nuclear Society, and Frank JannuzziCEO of The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation, with hyunguk kangProfessor in the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, as moderator.

During the session, Ms Cameron emphasized the important and timely moment for nuclear energy, saying, “Advanced nuclear power technologies, including new SMRs coming to market, are now coming to the market to bring benefits to nations everywhere, providing the energy of tomorrow. Provides an opportunity to leapfrog systems.” Providing clean energy to the 770 million people around the world who currently live without electricity.”

Dr. Chung continued the discussion by highlighting the history, achievements and future of Korea’s nuclear technology. “40 years of stable nuclear power plant construction has resulted in balanced human resources and supply chains… We are now technologically ready for NZE (Net Zero Emissions).”

CEO Wang said, “With improved safety, economic feasibility and modularity in the SMR market, i-SMR represents a contemporary solution for a carbon-neutral future. Particularly for countries with aging coal power plants, i- SMR may be a necessary solution.” “Offering carbon-free energy at a more affordable cost, facilitating a safe and economically beneficial transition to clean energy.”

CEO Jannuzzi stressed the need to build support for nuclear energy and collaborate globally, saying, “It is not just that nuclear energy provides carbon-free electricity, but also that nuclear energy balances pollution that would otherwise be generated from fossil fuels – saving lives… There is a compelling argument for working together with the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan to provide safe, efficient nuclear energy to meet growing global energy demands. “

Dr. Kang concluded the panel discussion by saying that “Nuclear energy has emerged as an important solution to advance the transition to net zero and a more sustainable future. Although challenges still lie ahead, companies like KHNP It is promising to see them leading the energy transition with their developments in affordable, safe and effective i-SMR technology and smart net zero city models.”

Ahead of the event hosted by KHNP, Korea’s Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kyungsung Kang attended the Net Zero Nuclear (NZN) Initiative event at COP28 and announced that in line with the Korean government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions , Korea will increase it. Emphasis on Nuclear Energy KHNP’s development of the I-SMR and SSNC in collaboration with the Korean government and corporations is in line with these national objectives.

Also, on 1 December, KHNP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s Perusahaan Listrik Negara Nusantara Power at COP28. The objective of the MoU is to promote cooperation in the development and research of I-SMR technology, with the shared objective of contributing to the global net zero goal.

