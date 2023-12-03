COP28: Building safety net important for developing world – President Akufo-Addo

by Stephen Asante

Accra, December 03, GNA – Ghana has urged industrialized countries to support the V20 Loss and Damage Fund to protect developing countries from the shocks of the climate crisis.

Making an appeal at a side event of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said such assistance is needed for stronger social safety nets for the developing world.

He was addressing the COP28 finance summit when Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and Vulnerable (V)20 finance ministers took stock of reforms in the international financial architecture to promote growth-positive climate action.

This comes a day after the current and incoming Presidents of the CVF endorsed and launched the COP28 Finance Declaration.

The Finance Declaration, supported by CVF members Ghana, Barbados, Kenya, Colombia and Senegal, builds on the V20 Accra-Marrakech Agenda, Bridgetown Initiative 2.0 and the Nairobi Declaration, among other initiatives.

This highlights the need for a more equitable and effective global financial system in the context of climate change.

President Akufo-Addo said, “We all now know that climate change has enormous impacts on the fundamentals essential to our survival on Earth.”

“This puts development constraints and burdens on our already available resources and we, in Ghana, are witnessing this phenomenon firsthand.

“A few weeks ago parts of my country faced a serious humanitarian crisis due to the leakage of water from our country’s largest hydroelectric dam due to unusually high rainfall patterns.”

The President drew the attention of the international community to the widespread and growing impact of climate risks.

Last year, finance ministers from the V20 group of vulnerable countries, a coalition of more than 40 developing countries, agreed to design and test a funding facility to address the loss and damage to lives, livelihoods and infrastructure caused by climate impacts. Had agreed to.

They will use the resources of the joint V20-Climate Vulnerable Forum Fund to achieve the objectives of the Fund.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the fund, which acts as a global shield against climate risk, and ultimately the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), should be resourced for the benefit of humanity.

About 150 presidents, prime ministers, royals and other leaders are attending COP 28, hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

He is expected to present his plans to cut heat-trapping emissions and mostly call for unity with other countries to prevent climate disaster.

Various issues related to climate change were discussed at the conference centre, including progress made in several work streams.

They are also preparing details of a loss and damage finance facility to help vulnerable communities cope with immediate climate impacts.

They are also focused on moving towards a global goal on finance that will help finance developing countries’ efforts to address climate change, accelerate both energy and equitable transitions, narrow the massive emissions gap, etc. will help.

Additionally, for the first time, a global stocktake will conclude at COP 28.

The Global Stocktake is a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they are and where they are not making progress toward meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Meanwhile, leaders of developing countries on the second day of the UN climate summit on Saturday pressed rich industrialized countries to share their information to fight global warming and reduce the financial burden, while protecting their own natural resources. Beat the trumpets that swallow the heat. Carbon in the air.

