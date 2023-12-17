COP28 an opportunity to empower women-led climate action

Of all the announcements made at COP28, the start of Brazil’s G20 presidency may prove to be the most important in the near term. Not only will Brazil set the agenda for the world’s most important economies in the coming year as it prepares to host COP30 in 2025, but the country also has an important opportunity to build on the work of its predecessor India.

The announcement of Brazil’s accession to the G20 presidency, made during COP28, could be one of the most important announcements to come from the climate summit. Gender equality in climate action should be Brazil’s priority in preparation for COP29, writes Dr Nicoline de Haan.

And India’s stance during her tenure was clear, as expressed in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration: From participants to leadership, women-led development is critical to tackling climate change.

COP28 demonstrated an increased recognition that integrating gender is central to building resilience to climate change. After all, a climate solution that doesn’t work for women isn’t a climate solution.

But there’s still a way to go, with conversations around gender equality stalled last year. It is vital for climate justice that world leaders, including Brazil, help bring them back to the table for technical meetings in Bonn ahead of COP29.

Women, particularly in developing countries, find themselves on the front lines of the climate crisis, with a large proportion involved in and dependent on small-scale agriculture, a highly climate-dependent sector that is increasingly being targeted by climate action and zero hunger. To achieve the goals of both, urgent changes are needed. ,

Therefore, in agri-food systems, women are positioned to lead climate action and climate justice as farmers and entrepreneurs.

But too often, tried and tested tools, financing and resources fail to reach women on a large enough scale and in practical terms to fully equip them to develop as drivers of resilience and food security.

As Brazil takes a leadership position on the world stage, this is a critical moment to commit to women-led development to achieve the greatest benefits for all.

To start with, it means increasing support for women’s leadership at the community level. We know that when women farmers are targeted with outreach efforts to share knowledge and best practices, they are more likely than men to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices.

Women-focused interventions to improve farmers’ knowledge about sustainable practices are therefore important for climate-proofing agriculture and protecting against food insecurity in low-income countries.

But to effectively target women with the skills and information to tackle the impacts of climate change on food systems, it is also important to break down the deep-rooted social and cultural norms and institutional barriers that limit women and their ability to access training. cause harm. Resources and Finance.

Factors such as restrictive gender roles, unequal land ownership, unequal labor demand, restricted mobility, limited access to resources, and exclusion from strategic decision making prevent women from fully learning about and practicing climate-smart agriculture.

However, comprehensive and inclusive approaches can address these barriers. The G20 agenda in the coming year should include direct efforts to increase women’s participation in decision-making and leadership at the community level, including addressing discriminatory land laws, formalizing women’s land ownership, and gender equality to increase women’s autonomy. Involves raising awareness about the norms. ,

One tried-and-tested way of ensuring women’s empowerment in rural and agricultural communities is to leverage the power of collective action. In many countries, women’s groups and organizations are key promoters and supporters of change to climate-smart practices.

By joining the collective, women farmers gain access to a supportive and like-minded platform to share knowledge and information, improving their access to better resources and key markets. For example, CGIAR’s collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other partners, which supported women with limited access to land in the eastern Gangetic plains of India, showed that pooling resources can help women farmers strengthen their Allowed to increase productivity and increase their crops. , extending these benefits to the larger community.

The second area that requires immediate action to empower women is at the business level. Women currently receive less than 10% of available agricultural finance, limiting their ability to invest in climate adaptation. National government agencies, financial institutions, and multilateral climate funds should address this by adopting integrated and gender-responsive institutional approaches.

Finalizing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28 is an opportunity to adopt a gender-responsive approach to climate financing. Direct provision of funding to women-led initiatives in agriculture allows communities to build resilient and productive food systems that meet the needs of all people. At least 5% of climate finance should go to women-led organizations.

Meanwhile, the private sector can significantly promote women’s participation in climate-smart agriculture by providing gender-friendly essential inputs, services and products across the agricultural value chain.

Ultimately, empowering women at the community and business level can only be achieved with more research and evidence on climate solutions and policies that best address gender inequality.

Agricultural research that focuses on how people are affected by climate change and what role gender plays in the mitigation and adaptation opportunities available to them, shapes institutional policies that elevate and empower women in the agri-food sector. Makes you strong.

Currently, available research is limited in exploring whether existing solutions to climate change work well for women or whether they are designed primarily to cater to men. Without this understanding, researchers, investors and decision-makers cannot accurately estimate the potential benefits and barriers to scaling up climate-smart technologies and practices, and women farmers will continue to be vulnerable and disproportionately affected by climate change.

Brazil is not only the upcoming host of the G20 presidency. The country will also host a crucial COP30 climate conference in the Amazon rainforest in 2025, when climate finance commitments of $100 billion per year expire and a new financing target is adopted.

If the world is to make progress on fair and just climate action by then, global superpowers, climate finance mechanisms and investors must now throw their weight behind women-led development.

Source: www.bing.com