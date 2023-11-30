COP28 Adaptation Finance Summit for Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What: Adaptation Finance Summit for Africa

When: Friday 1 December 15:30 – 16:30

Where: Meeting Room 6 in the Blue Zone

confirmed speakers

host keynote speech

William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya and Chairman of CAHOSCC

Macky Sall, President of Senegal

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission

intervention of leaders

Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania

Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Anne Bethe Twinereim, Minister for International Development, Norway

Chrisoula Zacharopoulou, Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnership, France

organized by

Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank

Patrick Verkuijn, CEO, Global Center on Adaptation

Climate change is an existential threat to Africa but determined action can create a more resilient and prosperous future for the continent. Yet the promised climate finance needed to adapt to growing climate impacts is falling far short of what is needed. A recent report by the Global Center on Adaptation Accelerating Adaptation Finance – Africa and Global Perspectives estimated that African countries face an annual financing gap of US$100 billion per year for adaptation. If we don’t adapt now, this funding gap will only grow as climate impacts continue to accelerate.

During the Adaptation Finance for Africa Summit:

African countries will outline how they want to scale up investment and adaptation to supercharge the continent’s growth and create new jobs, supported by the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Stability Trust and the AAAP Climate Adaptation Country Compacts.

New financial commitments will be announced for the US$25 billion Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), the world’s largest adaptation initiative led by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Union Commission and the Global Center on Adaptation.

The new AAAP Climate Adaptation Country Compacts will be presented as national vehicles as part of the region’s strategic mobilization of adaptation resources from domestic and international public and private sources.

The Adaptation Finance Ministerial for Africa will be launched at the 2024 African Development Bank Annual Meeting.

