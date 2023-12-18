The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

To make the COP28 outcome truly “historic”, we need to free the negotiations – and our political and economic systems – from the oily grip of the fossil fuel industry, writes Pasco Sabido.

Advertisement

COP28 was historic. To have any chance of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5oC, the era of coal, oil and gas must end.

Agreeing to “move away from fossil fuels”, COP28 was the first time fossil fuels were included in a UN climate change text.

However, a closer look at the text reveals a “list of loopholes,” which are loopholes that allow the industry to continue business as usual while claiming to be fighting the good fight. From their perspective: Mission accomplished.

This should come as no surprise, as their lobbyists flooded COP28, which was chaired by an oil executive himself.

Making sure the deal is truly historic means we must ensure climate policy is not co-opted by the fossil fuel industry. That means rooting out the problem in Brussels and also in the United Nations.

fossil fuels take center stage

This process was adopted long before the opening ceremony in Dubai. The appointment of Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as COP28 president was naturally met with outrage.

This is a clear conflict of interest. But it was an even more stark example of a position that has been in place for years: the fossil fuel industry in charge of the negotiations.

As the first week began, the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition revealed that almost four times more fossil fuel lobbyists were at COP28 than the previous year. The number of 2,456 lobbyists was more than the combined delegations of the 10 most climate-sensitive countries.

The five oil and gas supermajors – BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Chevron – brought together 65 lobbyists, all except Chevron led by their chief executive. Italian Eni and Norwegian Equinor also secured positions for their top executives by participating as part of much larger lobby teams (24 and 14 staff members, respectively).

The Norwegian government had already publicly announced that it was inviting Equinor to talks, but more than 130 fossil fuel lobbyists were brought in by European governments and the European Commission.

It included the chief executives of Italian Eni, French TotalEnergies and Belgian gas transporter Fluxis.

“Do you really think that Shell or Chevron or ExxonMobil are sending lobbyists to passively watch these negotiations?” asked Alexia Leclerc from Start:Empowerment, a member of Kick Big Polluters Out.

The industry was there to restore its image as part of the solution. Key to this was the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, which was endorsed by Al Jaber and signed by 50 industry executives.

They all promised to reach net zero for their “operations” by 2050, but not emissions from their core product. This would hypothetically allow increased oil and gas production, as long as the rigs were solar powered.

pile of oily imperfections

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the outcome of COP28 as “the end of the fossil fuel era”. But negotiators from small island states criticized the “list of flaws” in the text.

So much so that even oil and gas majors welcomed the results. Flaws include no definition of what “transition away from fossil fuels” means, no timeline, and the text also recognizes the role of “transitional fuels”, industry speak for fossil gas.

Britain’s Secretary of State for Climate Graham Stuart even told the BBC that the new licenses for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea were “a radical change from fossil fuels”.

The text explicitly supports “low-emissions technologies”, name-checking “carbon capture and utilization and storage” (CCUS) and “low-carbon hydrogen” (hydrogen made from fossil gas with CCUS).

Advertisement

Both are dangerous distractions that are actively promoted by industry as a way to reduce their emissions by diverting attention from pumping oil and gas, leaving fossil fuels in the ground.

COP28 itself saw a number of voluntary initiatives around CCUS and “low carbon hydrogen”, which were readily supported by governments and fossil fuel authorities.

prevent fireworks from entering

To make the COP28 outcome truly “historic,” we need to free the negotiations – and our political and economic systems – from the oily grip of the fossil fuel industry.

This particularly applies to the European Union. European Climate Action Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra has ties to big polluters.

That’s why the Kick Big Polluters Out campaign is fighting for conflict-of-interest policy to negotiate and protect our capitals from fossil fuel interference. We have done the same with the tobacco industry, creating a firewall to protect decision-makers from the tobacco lobby. Now is the time of coal, oil and gas.

Advertisement

Next June negotiators will reconvene in Bonn to prepare for COP29.

Conflict of interest will be on the agenda.

Expect a fight because the fossil fuel industry and the governments that support it will not go quietly into the night – at the United Nations and in our capitals.

Pasco Sabido is a researcher and campaigner and co-coordinator of the Corporate Europe Observatory and the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Advertisement

Source