Representing almost half of global production they pledged to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 and eliminate routine waste in their operations.

Environmental groups reacted by calling it a “smokescreen” at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Methane emissions are a significant contributor to global warming, so reducing them rapidly could help slow temperature rise. A leading climate scientist calculated and told The Associated Press that if the companies kept their promises, future temperature rise could be reduced by one tenth of a degree Celsius. This is about how much the Earth is currently warming every five years.

The announcement from Sultan al-Jaber, president of the climate summit, known as COP28, and head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., comes as he and others have insisted that his background would allow him to bring oil companies to the negotiating table. Will allow to bring. Al-Jaber said the industry’s involvement is critical to halving the world’s greenhouse emissions in seven years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times.

Signatories to the pledge included major national oil companies such as Saudi Aramco from Angola, Brazil’s Petrobras and Sonangol, and multinationals such as Shell, TotalEnergies and BP.

“The world does not function without energy,” Al-Jaber said, speaking at a session on the oil industry. “Yet if we don’t fix the energy we use today, reduce their emissions on the gigaton scale, and rapidly transition to zero carbon alternatives the world will break down.”

As if anticipating the criticisms, al-Jaber said: “Is this enough? Please listen to me. No, it is not enough. I say this with full passion and confidence, I know that much more can be done.”

For months before COP28, there was speculation about action on methane. Not only do methane leaks, along with flaring, which is the burning of excess methane, and venting of the gas, all contribute to climate change, but these problems can be largely solved with changes to current technologies and operations. Is. In fact, oil and gas companies could have taken such measures years ago, but they did not do so on a large scale, focusing more on increasing production rather than focusing on its by-products.

In this way, the methane deal represents a potentially important contribution to tackling climate change that has largely maintained the status quo for the oil and gas industry. Many environmental groups immediately criticized it.

A letter signed by more than 300 civil society groups said the pledge was “a sham to hide the reality that we need to phase out oil, gas and coal.”

“Commitments to cut methane are important, but they address the symptom, not the source,” said Jean Su, director of energy justice at the Center for Biological Diversity.

But Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said Saturday’s deal “may be the most impressive day of announcements from any COP in my 30 years at the Environmental Defense Fund.”

Describing the deal as important, Al-Jaber said that methane has caused almost half of the world’s warming since the pre-industrial era. However, methane released from oil and gas drilling accounts for only 23 percent of the world’s methane emissions, with agriculture and waste being the big culprits, said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, the climate scientist who calculated the proposal. One-tenth will be reduced. Future warming.

“This would be an important contribution, but not a fundamental contribution” to ensuring that average temperatures do not rise by more than 1.5 degrees, Heyer said. To keep within that limit, the world needs to cut carbon dioxide by about 40% and methane by about 60%. % by 2030, he said.

Methane can be released at many points during an oil and gas company’s operations, from fracking to the production, transportation, or storage of natural gas. In the short term, it is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide. However, methane only lasts a few decades in the air – as opposed to thousands of years for carbon dioxide – so reducing methane rapidly is “low hanging fruit” because it is easier and alters future warming further, Al-Jaber said.

Saturday’s announcement did not address oil and natural gas burned by end users, so-called Scope 3 emissions, which could be motorists in their cars or plants that power cities. In his speech, Al-Jaber said oil and gas companies need to do more to research solutions to Scope 3 emissions.

