Cop Punk’s Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Trailing 12 Months of 2023

Cop Punk’s results for 2023 were primarily impacted by growth in the number of clients and business volume including our loan portfolio and the changed interest rate environment.

During the year, the number of Cop Punk subscribers increased by 36,000 (+24%) and the number of active subscribers increased by 15,000 (+23%). Of the new customers, 32,000 were private customers and 4,000 were business customers. By the end of 2023, the number of Cop Punk subscribers reached 182,000, of which 82,800 were active subscribers. For comparison: 5,000 new customers joined Cop Punk in 2017; 9,000 in 2018; 19,000 in 2019, 23,000 in 2020; 28,000 in 2021 and 32,000 in 2022.

By the end of 2023, Cop Punk’s deposits reached 1.7 billion euros, up 214 million euros (+14%) year on year. Term deposits grew by 55% and demand deposits grew by 31% during the year. During the year the bank’s financing costs increased from the level of 0.7% to the level of 2,4%. The market share of bank deposits increased from 5.5% to 6,0% during the year.

By the end of 2023, Cop Punk’s loan portfolio reached EUR 1.5 billion, increasing by EUR 190 million (+15%) during the year. Home loans and business loans made the biggest contribution to portfolio growth. The home loan portfolio increased by EUR 94 million (+18%) and the corporate loan portfolio increased by EUR 63 million (+11%). The leasing portfolio increased by EUR 24 million (+18%) and the consumer finance portfolio increased by EUR 10 million (+11%). The market share of the Bank’s loans increased from 5.5% to 6,0% during the year.

Despite changes in the economic environment in 2023, the quality of the loan portfolio remained quite good. To cover potential loan losses, a provision of EUR 6.3 million was made in 2023 – +20% more than a year earlier due to the enlarged loan portfolio and the change in the economic environment. The cost ratio for credit risk will remain the same in 2023 as it was in 2022.

Cop Punk’s net income increased by 30.6 million euros (+56%) during the year to 85 million euros. The largest contribution to revenue growth was made by net interest income, which increased by EUR 30.6 million (+60%) during the year. Net service fee revenues also saw strong growth, increasing by EUR 1 million (+28%) over the year. The Bank’s operating costs increased by EUR 8.0 million (+29%) during the year to EUR 35.1 million. Personnel, IT and marketing costs remained the largest portion of operating costs.

Cop Punk’s net profit in 2023 was 39.2 million euros, up 93% year on year. During the year the bank’s cost/income ratio declined from 50% to 41% and return on equity increased from 16.8% to 23%.

Cop Punk paid 14.4 million euros in taxes in 2023 (9.2 million euros in 2022; increase during the year +64%), including 4.6 million euros in corporate income tax (1.9 million euros in 2022, an increase of 2.4 times), The balance amounts to mainly various labour-related taxes.

As of 31 December 2023, Cop Punk has 37,200 shareholders, with the number of shareholders increasing by 1,200 during the year.

Results in Q4

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the bank’s customer base grew by 7,300, of which 6,600 were private customers and 700 were corporate customers. By the end of the year 2023, Cop Punk had 182,000 daily banking customers.

In Q4 2023, deposit volumes increased by EUR 15 million (+1%) and reached EUR 1.7 billion by the end of the year. During the quarter, the volume of demand deposits decreased by 37 million euros and the volume of term deposits increased by 51 million euros.

The bank’s net loan portfolio decreased by 3 million euros (-0.2%) during the quarter, reaching 1.5 billion euros by the end of the year. The volume of corporate loans decreased by 21 million euros and consumer financing by 1 million euros. The volume of home loans increased by 15 million euros and leasing by 4 million euros.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Cop Punk made a profit of 8.4 million euros, which is 24% less than the third quarter and 29% more than the same period last year. Quarterly profitability was impacted by an exceptional allowance of EUR 1.8 million related to a real estate object in Latvia.

Comments from CEO of Cop Punk Margus Rink:

“Cop Punk’s results for 2023 were primarily influenced by increased trading volumes and the changed interest rate environment.

Despite the general economic downturn, we continued to implement the growth strategy and make the most of this environment. This is best illustrated by the following fact: While the loan market in Estonia grew by 6% in 2023, Cop Punk’s loan portfolio grew by 15% at the same time, or 2.5 times faster than the market. 36,000 new customers joined us in 2023, which is the best result in years.

The high interest rate environment had several impacts on our results. On a downside, this hampered new loan demand and business volume growth, particularly in financing business customers. On the positive side, higher interest rates increased bank interest income. At the same time, interest costs paid by customers increased several times, bringing the bank’s financing costs to the level of 2.4% (0.7% in 2022). Somewhat surprisingly, the quality of the loan portfolio did not deteriorate in this environment. However, keeping in mind the negative macro perspective, we made additional provisions to cover potential future loan losses.

Summarizing the above, in 2023 Cop Punk earned its highest net profit and best performance indicators ever in its seventh year of operation. We’re proud to say that Cop Punk’s record results aren’t just due to the high interest rates environment. The increase in business volume, that is, our work, affected the increase in net profit by one third. The remaining two-thirds of net profit growth came from higher interest rates.

In 2023 we significantly expanded our range of services for private clients and began to offer even more convenient ways to save money. In addition to fixed deposits, which are rising in popularity again, we added a flexible savings service called Cash Drawer to our mobile app and started offering our customers the option to join the Tulaeva Pension Fund. In addition to savings, our various insurance solutions, which we offer through Coop Kindelstusmächler, help people and businesses feel more secure.

We continue to develop our digital banking channels. We have made it faster and easier for everyone to apply for a home loan on our website: we are now the only bank in Estonia that shows the applicant an indicative offer as soon as the application is submitted. Among other things, we introduced biometric personal identification and Google Pay and Apple Pay payment solutions. The most significant product innovation for our business customers is the electronic account opening option and the introduction of the gateway, which helps companies connect their accounting to Cop Punk’s services quickly, securely and easily.

In short: At the end of the seventh year of operation, we have all banking services available for customers to change banks and use Cop Punk as their main bank. This is what we will put the most efforts into in the coming years.

As our influence grows, we are ready to take on greater responsibilities in society. Now we are in the list of Critical Service Providers (CSP). The European Central Bank has also designated Cop Punk as a low-key institution with high impact. We make a difference to people’s everyday lives in Estonia and have a broad social impact. This was recognized last year by Brand Capital, the Baltics’ largest brand and lifestyle research company, which gave Cop Punk the title of ‘the most human brand in Estonia’.

Cop Punk’s strategic goal is to increase the bank’s market share in Estonia to 10% and loan portfolio to at least 2 billion euros by the beginning of 2027, and thus reach a situation where one in ten Estonians is with Cop Punk. Settle in – This means at least 150,000 active customers. As a result of the growth in business volumes, the Bank aims to operate with increasing efficiency (cost/income ratio below 50%) and provide good returns on equity (ROE of at least 15%) to shareholders.

I’d like to thank all of Cop Punk’s customers, shareholders and employees for a wonderful year! Our goal is to make Cop Punk everyone’s success story. A success story for customers. A success story for shareholders. A success story for the employees.”

Income Statement, in th. Euro’s Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 12m 2023 12m 2022 net interest income 20 594 21 257 15 765 81 265 50 709 Net fee and commission income 1 489 1 147 1 107 4 847 3 784 net other income -1 666 334 -338 -908 137 total net income 20 415 22 738 16 534 85 205 54 631 payroll expenses -5495 -5 297 -4 216 -20 234 -15 502 marketing expenses -912 -630 -526 -2 587 -1 758 Rent and Office Expenses, Dept. of tangible property -678 -673 -680 -2 776 -2 721 IT expenses and department of intangible assets -1 365 -1204 -1203 -4 802 -4 378 Other operating expenses -1 498 -1 218 -814 -4 728 -2 817 total operating expenses -9948 -9 022 -7439 -35 128 -27 176 net profit before loss 10 469 13 716 9 095 50 076 27 454 impairment cost on financial assets -1 148 -1 296 -1 898 -6 302 -5 245 net profit before income tax 9 321 12 420 7 197 43 774 22209 income tax expenditure -935 -1 344 -682 -4 569 -1 858 net profit for the period 8 386 11 076 6 515 39 204 20 351 Earnings per share, Euro 0,08 0,11 0,07 0,38 0,22 Diluted earnings per share, euro 0,08 0,11 0,07 0,38 0,21

Statement of financial position, in th. Euro’s 31.12.2023 30.09.2023 31.12.2022 Cash and cash equivalents 428 354 404 911 364 878 debt securities 36 421 31 765 18 747 loans to customers 1 490 873 1 493 985 1 300 775 other assets 30 564 30 527 29 776 Total assets 1 986 212 1 961 188 1 714 176 Customer deposits and loans received 1 721 765 1 707 214 1 508 126 other payables 28 435 27 451 18 795 subordinated debt 50187 50 148 38 139 total liabilities 1 800 387 1 784 813 1 565 060 equity 185 825 176 375 149 116 total liabilities and equity 1 986 212 1 961 188 1 714 176

Cop Punk’s reports are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/aruandlus ,

Cop Punk will hold an investor webinar to mark the launch of its financial results, scheduled for 9 February 2024 at 09:00. To participate, please register in advance via the following link: https://bit.ly/CP-09-02-24-veebiseminar-registreimerin

The webinar will be recorded and posted on the company website www.cooppank.ee And youtube account ,

Coop Punk, which is based in the Estonian capital, is one of five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 182,000 daily banking customers. Cop Punk aims to make good use of the synergy created by the interaction of retailing and banking and bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The bank’s strategic owner is the local retail chain Coop Estonia, which has a sales network of 320 stores.

Margus Rink

chief executive Office

E-mail: [email protected]

