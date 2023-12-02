COP petition pushes fashion to use more fossil fuels—here’s why.

DUBAI, UAE – 29 NOVEMBER: A banner hangs at an event venue for the UNFCCC COP28 Climate , [+] conference. getty images

At COP28, high on the agenda for the fashion sector is phasing out fossil fuels and the funding and deployment of alternatives. One such option is biomass. Biomass is organic matter obtained from things grown sustainably on Earth (rather than finite fossil fuels extracted from its origin); This includes agro-wastes such as rice husks and straw, as well as forests grown specifically for wood chip fuel. So far, so fair. So why has US-based non-profit STAND.earth issued a petition to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to “immediately end” the use of biomass in fashion? Their demand is that renewable energy like wind and solar should be used instead. But is this even possible (let alone likely), and if not, why not?

In fashion production, two types of energy are required: electrical (to power sewing and other machines) and thermal (to heat water and generate steam for wet processing, such as for textile dyeing). Textile manufacturers (usually in Tier 2 of the supply chain) require more thermal energy than electrical energy, and in quantities that renewable energy sources cannot provide today. The main reasons for the lack of renewable energy are technological, geographical and economic. For example, electric boilers (rather than boilers powered by coal, gas or biomass) are only efficient where abundant renewable electricity is available and where national grids can accommodate this extra capacity and distribute it to factories. Neither of these is currently the case in developing countries, which produce most of the world’s fashion.

It is important to remember that each country has submitted Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reduce global warming, and plans for ‘developing’ countries depend on the richest countries providing finance for a ‘just transition’. Are. This makes perfect sense, as these rich countries (mostly OECD ones) are the largest historical emitters and the cause of today’s climate crisis. The use of biomass instead of coal is a partially accepted net-zero emissions plan. The International Energy Agency (IEA) says flexible transition plans could include coal-fired power plants being “retrofited to co-fire biomass” to help reduce emissions. So why is STAND.earth demanding that biomass not be used in fashion?

The non-profit is demanding that on-site biomass boilers be shut down in factories (as opposed to national biomass use in coal plants), but nevertheless, its petition is against wood chips in bioenergy infrastructure in Europe. Cites coal pitting data. It says wood chips can emit more greenhouse gases than coal. In an example of agro-waste biomass in Asia, this refers to atmospheric pollutants from open-air burning of crop residues in India, not boilers. It also cites the felling and burning of ancient forests in other South Asian countries for wood fuel, which clearly must be stopped. However, this can only be addressed with open dialogue and traceability and transparency in supply chains; As opposed to demanding a complete stop to the use of biomass without any non-fossil alternatives on the table.

Biomass use will continue as the global transition from coal is important. According to the UK Environment Agency, depending on the source, biomass can provide 50–90% greenhouse gas emissions savings compared to gas. The agency also said that “Recent research has considered various options for replacing up to 10% of coal with biomass [and] Found that the biomass component reduces GHG emissions by 88 to 97% compared to displaced coal. However, this research acknowledges that the footprint of biomass is not always small, and local and contextual biomass feasibility research is needed on-site to evaluate carbon footprint reduction potential and other outcomes in each specific supply chain and location. For boilers.

I doubt STAND.earth intends to cause harm, although their secondary desk research on a topic that requires highly localized feasibility studies to evaluate the cleanest fuel options seems reckless; Harmful, even.

A significant shortcoming of the argument of STAND.earth’s petition is the absence of a comparison between gas and biomass in on-site boilers, as this is a common scenario in fashion factories right now. Some countries, such as Bangladesh, do not use on-site coal boilers – only gas boilers. STAND does not present any data that compares gas to biomass. Add to this the fact that gas prices in Bangladesh doubled ‘overnight’ just a year ago, while the unit production prices paid by fashion brands have not increased, according to manufacturers.

A producer in Pakistan I recently interviewed for a Transformers Foundation report (of which I co-authored) reported that biomass is being evaluated as a fossil-fuel alternative. He said that despite rising energy costs, the unit price of the jeans he produces has not increased for six years. If biomass is a clean and low footprint alternative to coal and gas in local contexts and upon location-specific assessment of the exact biomass source, why not allow manufacturers and brand partners to conduct this assessment and use biomass when appropriate should be given? Instead, STAND.earth is demanding that the UNFCCC pressure brands to tell suppliers (if they know who they are, as most thermal energy users are in Tier 2) to turn off their combustion boilers. and to replace with electrified boilers; This is akin to asking manufacturing countries to pour all the available land into solar panels to boil a kettle – and even then, they will barely have access to lukewarm water.

To be clear, right now, the only viable alternatives to biomass for on-site thermal energy production are coal or gas. Therefore, blacklisting biomass pushes manufacturers back towards fossil fuels. The COP petition draws an ‘apples and oranges’ comparison that universally blacklists biomass and ignores huge data gaps in their analysis. At a time when there should be open-minded and objective debate to find non-fossil fuel solutions, the petition may have shut down those important discussions in advance.

In response to questions I emailed to STAND.earth they claim that the fashionable use of biomass boilers is delaying the shift to green energy sources. However, a report evaluating the potential of thermal energy electrification in fashion and a Transformers Foundation report examining decarbonization barriers in the supply chain both demonstrate otherwise. The findings of both indicate that it is mainly technical and economic limitations that are preventing progress – not biomass boilers. The report also identifies significant opportunities for efficiency with proven returns on investment (including heat pumps), which would immediately reduce emissions, and where the main barrier is access to financing.

On the topic of examining brands’ efforts on decarbonization, STAND.earth has conducted excellent and valuable research within their Fossil Free Fashion Scorecard; However, rather than brands’ self-reported or publicly declared data, there is a need for supplier-led discussion and factory-level insight regarding biomass use.

The biggest failure of the fashion sustainability movement (driven primarily by brands, retailers and the media) is the oversimplification of micro challenges such as whether biomass is a good alternative to fossil fuels. Oversimplification and misuse or absence of data frequently leads to flawed and colonial conclusions that are dangerously powerful and unfortunately influential. Sustainability is science – not marketing, not a bargaining chip, not fodder for well-intentioned and honest people, or not for the self-righteous.

Consider this: A Tier 2 manufacturer has petitioned the UNFCCC demanding that NGOs immediately stop making demands that seriously impact the autonomy and viability of their business, removing their agency (thousands workers) and put their livelihoods at risk. This sounds reasonable, yet it is unimaginable.

As academic Hakan Karaosman astutely said during the Setting the Future symposium earlier this week: “Supply chains are people, not machines,” and experts in Asia are telling manufacturers they need to stop what they’re doing. and change their business practices based on secondary desk research. And tangential data constitute neither a reasonable demand, nor a mandatory ‘just transition’. However, it evokes colonialism. Perhaps, given the seriousness of the demand and its potential consequences, STAND.earth will consider withdrawing the petition until it receives direct data from manufacturers on which its demands will be implemented.