One of the most technical but most important aspects of international negotiations at the UN climate summit in Dubai was reportedly stuck this week, when the COP28 Secretariat published a 24-page document on Global Stocktake (GST), with very little Or there was nothing. Guide countries toward a set of action items they can agree on.

“First Global Stocktake Will Make or Break 1.5°C,” reads the headline in Wednesday morning’s edition of ECO, the daily COP newsletter produced by Climate Action Network-International.

Be among the first to read The Energy Mix Weekender

A brand new weekly digest featuring exclusive and essential climate stories from around the world.

The Weekender:The climate news you need.

“Countries have joined this process knowing full well the gap between what is required and what is being done in their national climate plans,” the ECO writes, “knowing how the shortcomings of our global agreement will are compromising and causing climate destruction around the world. “But merely reiterating this well-known disappointing reality is insufficient to achieve the intended purpose of GST.”

The global stocktake has been running for two years. It is a difficult but necessary part of the international climate process, obliging countries to report on their progress toward emissions reduction and climate adaptation goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

When the United Nations released its Global Stocktake Report in early September, The New York Times described it as “the first official report card” on the Paris deal. The unexpected conclusion: Eight years after Paris and countless climate disasters, some progress has been made, but not nearly enough.

“Although action is moving forward, much more is now needed on all fronts,” StockTech’s two co-facilitators wrote after hosting 252 hours of conversations and synthesizing more than 170,000 pages of technical input. “Contrary to forecasts made before its adoption, the Paris Agreement has made contributions that significantly reduce projections of future warming, yet the world is not on track to meet long-term targets” that would stabilize the global climate. Will provide the best possibilities to do so.

Now, as the discussion in Dubai turns to next steps coming out of the stocktake, observers are “very concerned about how far the parties are from consensus,” the ECO writes, even though countries already have a set of tough climate targets. We should have started creating a new era that addresses their fair share of the problem. “Developed countries should also provide the means of implementation that will enable developing countries to increase ambition in their climate plans,” the ECO says.

Over the next week, it will be up to COP28 negotiators to adopt a Global Stocktake report that sets expectations for countries to “step up” their climate commitments in 2025 – a required target under the Paris Agreement. Observers on the ground in Dubai are looking for a final unanimous text which:

• Connects Stocktake to expert analysis and ongoing conversations on emissions reductions and climate adaptation;

• “The reality of the loss and damage that is already burdening developing countries” and “hundreds of billions of dollars, not to mention lives, livelihoods and other non-economic losses” already on the most vulnerable countries on the front lines. Accepts that it is becoming overwhelming. Climate crisis, according to Tuesday morning’s edition of ECO [pdf],

• States the duty of historical emitters – countries starting with the United States, which have produced the most climate pollution since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution – to take the lead on deficit and damage finance;

• Places debt relief and human rights at the center of the international climate finance discussion;

• Call for a phase-out of fossil fuels, as more than 100 countries represented at the COP have already done.

So far, observers say, the draft statement:

• The conference first called for tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the pace of energy efficiency improvements by 2030;

• Allows for a “medium-term” phaseout of fossil fuel subsidies, a largely ineffective promise first made by the G20 in 1999;

• Opens a menu of options on carbon capture and storage and hydrogen as emissions reduction options;

• Urges a more robust approach to international climate finance, with more emphasis on grants and less on loans;

• Presents various options for final language on coal or fossil fuel phase-out, setting the stage for debate and negotiations in the final weeks of the COP.

Source: www.bing.com