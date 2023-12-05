Coordinap Fair Distribution for Contributors and CoSoul NFTs

Coordinap is a Web3 platform used by DAOs to easily and fairly distribute resources to contributors. The tool can be used to manage grants, salaries, and projects so that everyone involved can participate in rewarding and incentivizing each contribution.

I used Coordinap for the first time with CRE8R DAO, and payments from clients were shared fairly with all contributors. The budget was shared with CRE8Rs after a round of “GIVE” sharing, and everyone received payment commensurate with the work.

This process was innovative because users could be transparently rewarded for the value created in an organization. The rewards process is easy and allows anyone to get involved quickly. What are gifts? GIVE is the token that represents a portion of the earmarked budget. The allocation of capital across different eras will be determined by the amount of GIVE a member receives.

With the integration of CoSoul, Coordinap continues to innovate in the cryptoverse. Free-to-mint Soulbound NFTs will give you access and prestige to untold web3 worlds! NFTs cannot be sent or traded, and this will change depending on the overall activity of the user. The NFT is created from and shaped by all the attributes earned through real-world Web3 collaboration, starting with the Public Give, which is an aggregation score of your experience at Coordinap.

Don’t worry about Gwei and crazy gas fees because CoSoul is based on optimism. I was waiting for my avatar, and hoping that my Coordinap activity would produce something good.

What’s amazing is that CoSoul will sync with Coordinap on a monthly basis, and bring work history into the chain as public elements of your future work personas! Is it still irreplaceable or a token of the new generation?

I have used the tool since 2021 and have participated in 32 epochs across 6 organizations. I shared five thousand contributions for CRE8R DAO, SuperUMAns, Index Coop, PoolTogether and made 25 contributions during this period.

Drum roll please as I switch networks to Optimism and hit the Mint button! I was as anxious as a five year old when opening the Kinder Egg!

Source: medium.com