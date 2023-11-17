17 November 2023

Nanjing – Summit highlights that entrepreneurs must work together for a new era of development

At a summit held in Nanjing, Jiangsu province from Tuesday to Wednesday, entrepreneurs from both sides of the Taiwan Strait united in an urgent call to embrace a new era of development and foster stronger ties between Taiwan enterprises and the mainland market.

Many of the 800 participants of the 2023 Annual Conference of the Summit for Entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait, including Summit Council members, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars from both sides, called for enhancing the integration and development of industrial and supply chains. Expressed hope. To pursue economic development across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

According to Guo Jinlong, chairman of the summit’s council on the mainland, cross-Strait trade volume grew from $168 billion in 2012 to $319 billion last year, with accumulated actual investment from the island reaching $72 billion.

He said the summit facilitates Taiwanese companies in sectors such as electronics, information technology and biopharmaceuticals to expand investment and production on the Chinese mainland.

It also promotes cross-Strait financial cooperation, facilitates the listing of Taiwan companies on the mainland, and helps Taiwanese products gain access to the mainland market.

Zheng Zhenqing, who works for the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Tsinghua University, said 10 provinces on the mainland have issued 624 policies for integrated development since 2018, including industrial policies, social integration policies and public service policies.

“The number of approved projects on mainland Taiwan has increased steadily in recent years,” he said. “Taiwanese entrepreneurs have shown great confidence and high expectations toward the mainland.”

Gao Kung-lien, chairman of the Cross-Straits Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange Association, said cross-Straits relations are important to Taiwan’s economy and society.

Gao underlined the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement as a very important link in cross-Strait relations, saying, “We hope that future economic cooperation between businesses of the two sides can be strengthened and integrated.” He said that if cross-Strait relations were not improved the ECFA could face termination, which would have a significant impact on Taiwan’s economy.

Lai Cheng-yi, president of the Taiwan Business Association, said Taiwanese businessmen are well aware of the huge market and potential on the mainland.

“Despite the barriers imposed by Democratic Progressive Party officials to cross-strait exchanges, their impact on Taiwanese investment on the mainland is limited,” he said.

“We can see that Taiwan’s investment on the mainland is increasing every year. My company, along with many other Taiwan businesses, will continue to invest and grow on the mainland.”

Source: asianews.network