Cooper Energy Ltd (ASX:COE) shares are lagging the industry, but the business is lagging too

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE)’s price-to-sales (or “P/S”) ratio of 1.5x could make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the oil and gas industry in Australia, where almost half of the companies have a P P/S ratios above 7.2x and even P/S above 212x are quite common. However, for some reason the P/S may be quite low and further investigation is needed to determine if this is justified.

What does Cooper Energy’s P/S mean for shareholders?

Cooper Energy may be outperforming because its revenues have been lagging recently while most other companies are seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to continue, which has depressed the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you might be hoping that’s not the case so you can potentially pick up some stock while it’s out of favor.

Is there any revenue growth forecast for Cooper Energy?

Cooper Energy’s P/S ratio would be typical for a company that is expected to have very poor growth or even decline in revenues, and importantly, very poor performance compared to the industry.

In reviewing the final fiscal year, we were disappointed to see that the company’s revenue fell by 4.1%. Yet, despite the last 12 months being commendable, revenues are up 152% overall compared to three years ago. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a pretty good job of growing revenue over that time, even if there were a few hiccups along the way.

Now looking ahead, revenues are projected to grow 14% each year over the coming three years, according to nine analysts tracking the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is projected to expand 237% annually, which is much more attractive.

With this in mind, it’s clear why Cooper Energy’s P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. Apparently many shareholders were not comfortable keeping it around while the company is eyeing a potentially less prosperous future.

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn’t be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock, it is a fairly capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We’ve established that Cooper Energy has maintained its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth compared to the broader industry. Shareholders’ pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company appears to be the main reason for the decline in P/S. Under these circumstances, it is difficult to see a strong share price rise in the near future.

