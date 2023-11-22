listen to this article

Mississippi View Apartments, a former 1970s affordable housing complex in Coon Rapids, is under new ownership after a $16.3 million sale.

Plymouth-based Dominium sold the riverfront property to Mississippi View Housing Partners LP, an entity related to Seattle-based affordable housing developer Vitus, according to a real estate document made public Wednesday. Built in 1975, the 96-unit, two-building complex occupies a 5.1-acre site at 11010 Mississippi Blvd. NW. Sales broke out at about $170,000 per unit.

Dominium worked with broker Andy Deitch of Marcus & Millichap on the transaction, said Mike Voss, Dominium’s communications director. According to Catalyst, in 2006, a local affordable housing developer paid $6.3 million for the building.

In an email, Voss said there was “no specific reason” for the sale. “This is just part of the general management of a larger portfolio of assets. You make something, you buy something, you sell something – depending on different factors.”

Finance & Commerce contacted Vitus for comment.

On its website, Vitus says it has “three decades of experience acquiring, refurbishing, and preserving federally subsidized housing.” The company’s portfolio includes more than 120 properties in 30 states with more than 15,000 housing units.

The website lists two other Minnesota properties: Shakopee Village, a 62-unit senior building at 1428 Fourth Ave. E. in Shakopee, and Eastridge Estates, a 126-unit building at 2009 17th St. SE in Rochester.

In total, Vitus has invested more than $200 million in property renovations since 2020 and has received more than 200 federal low-income tax credit awards, according to the website.

There are many factors to consider when selling an affordable housing property, said Matt Mullins, vice president of Maxfield Research, a Minneapolis real estate consultancy. These include the affordability rate and the length of time required for the property to remain affordable.

“It’s not as black-and-white as a market-rate deal might be,” Mullins said, adding that about $170,000 per door appears to be a strong price for an older property in today’s environment.

By comparison, a unit related to Roseville-based Global Health Link Inc. recently paid $5.01 million, or $94,528 per unit, for Phalen Shores, a 53-unit multifamily property at 965 Ivy Ave. in St. Paul. Fallen Shores LLC, an entity related to St. Louis Park-based Steven Scott Management Inc., was the buyer.

At the other end of the spectrum, the 435-unit Arrive Minnetonka building at 300 Carlson Parkway in Minnetonka recently traded hands for $89 million, or $204,600 per door.

As of September, the average sales price per unit for apartments in the Twin Cities metro area was $152,719, according to the Finance & Commerce Apartment Sales Tracker on Finance-Commerce.com.

