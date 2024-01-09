Cooler Master introduces the Encore 100 Max. A revolutionary leap in SFF PC case design

Cooler Master has launched a groundbreaking mini-ITX case product, engineered for enthusiasts, gamers and creative professionals who prioritize both space efficiency and performance, the Encore 100 Max with a remarkably compact footprint offering high Mixes the performance.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cooler Master, a leading provider of PC components, gaming peripherals and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking mini-ITX case product, the Encore 100. Maximum. This launch marks a significant moment in small form factor (SFF) PC case design, blending high performance with a remarkably compact footprint. The Encore 100 Max is designed for enthusiasts, gamers, and creative professionals who prioritize both space efficiency and performance.

The Encore 100 Max is more than just a PC case; This is a paradigm shift in SFF design. The Max is made of aluminum alloy with a volume of only 15.7 liters, and it integrates both a 38mm custom AIO liquid cooling system and a V SFX Gold ATX 3.0 850W PSU. The Max’s width can grow from 155mm to 172mm and can accommodate a 3.9-slot GPU, perfect for the latest 40 series cards. Encore 100 Max is a revolutionary product.

“Cooler Master has always been at the forefront of innovation and with the Encore 100 Max, we are pushing the boundaries of SFF design,” said Jimmy Shaw, CEO of Cooler Master. “Our vision was to create a case that was not only compact, nice, and capable of holding the latest and most powerful components, but that was also a joy to build with.”

Key features of the Encore 100 Max are:

COMPACT POWER: The Encore 100 Max V SFX Gold integrates an 850W ATX 3.0 PSU, delivering top-tier performance in minimal space. This makes it an ideal choice for desktop warriors who need high power in limited space.

ADVANCED COOLING SOLUTIONS: True to Cooler Master’s heritage, the Encore 100 Max features advanced thermal solutions, including a 38mm-thick liquid cooling radiator and custom-designed fan that ensures optimal performance even in intense gaming conditions.

Sleek Minimalist Design: The case’s anodized aluminum body and expandable width (155mm to 172mm) blend modern beauty and functionality, providing a clean, modern design that looks as good as it looks.

Room for today’s GPUs: The case’s innovative design allows it to house the largest GPUs, providing an ideal SFF solution for power users, including full compatibility with 4090 GPUs.

The Encore 100 Max is now available through Cooler Master’s network of retailers. For detailed specifications, visit https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/cases/#!/.

About Cooler Master:

Founded in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC components and peripherals brand with a track record of driving the industry forward. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to be different and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use the PC as a medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their own battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we enjoy being Wired Different. We are a brand that aims to grow our way by creating amazing products for amazing people. More information is available here and connect with us on Instagram, TwitterDiscord and Facebook.

