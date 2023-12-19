Convertible sleeping bags turn into insulated tents for people experiencing homelessness

It’s been a slow, often challenging process to tell people such personal and scary things, but almost everyone has been wonderful.

However, she was afraid to come out of the office.

She works at a large technology company and manages a team of software developers in a predominantly male office environment. She has known many of her coworkers and employees for nearly 15 years. They have called him “he” and “him” and “Mr.” for a very long time. How will they handle the change?

While we have laws in Ontario, Canada to protect the rights of transgender employees, it does not protect them from awkwardness, cool judgments or loss of workplace friendships. Your workplace may not be completely hostile, but sometimes it can become a difficult place to go every day as people merely tolerate you rather than fully accepting you.

But this change needed to happen, and so Zoe carefully crafted an email and sent it to everyone she works with.

The support was immediately evident; They received approximately 75 incredibly kind responses from both local and international colleagues.

Then she took a week off, followed by a week off where she worked entirely from home. It was only last Monday when she finally went back to the office.

First day back to work! I asked if I could take a “first day of school” picture with her lunchbox. He did not say. Third wheel.

Despite knowing how nice her coworkers were and reading so many positive responses to her email, she was naturally still nervous.

Hey, I was nervous. I promised to have him message me 80 billion times with updates and I was prepared to put on my advocacy pants and go out there if need be (I may have been a little overprotective).

And that’s when his friends at the office decided to show the rest of us how to do it right.

She went inside and found that some of them had decorated her chamber to surprise her:

His room was decorated with butterflies.

All photos by Amanda Jett, used with permission.

Butterflies! Streamer! Rainbow! Oh God!

And made sure his new name was displayed prominently in a few places:

Which is written on the board.

He greeted her with “Welcome, Zoe!” Wrote a beautiful lily. Card:

Welcome Lily and Card

And this tearful quote was waiting for him on his desk:

A quote from Oscar Wilde.

To top it all off, the 10 a.m. “meeting” she was supposed to attend was actually a coming-out party welcoming her back to work as her true self — complete with coffee and cupcakes and Handshakes and hugs were included.

The party is coming with cupcakes.

(I stole one, and it was delicious.)

No, I am not crying. you are crying.

I went to my wife’s office that day. But instead of wearing my advocacy pants, I kept my embracing arms at the ready and some mascara in my purse in case I could cry while thanking everyone.

I wish we lived in a world where coming out wasn’t a big deal.

Sadly, this is not the case for many LGBTQ people. We live in a world of bathroom bills and “religious freedom” laws that directly target members of our community. We live in a world where my family receives threats if we dare to speak out for trans rights. We live in a world where we can’t travel to certain places for fear of discrimination – or worse.

So when I see good things happening – especially when it’s on our doorstep – I’m going to share it far and wide. Let’s normalize this thing. Let’s make celebrating diversity an everyday thing instead of hating or fearing it.

Calm down, haters. Take a load off with us.

You know, it takes a lot of energy to evaluate people. It’s much more fun to celebrate and support them for who they are.

Plus, we have cupcakes.

