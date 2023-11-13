Convert your home – while (legally) avoiding planning permission

Permitted development allows single storey extensions up to 3 meters deep on a semi-detached or terraced house – E2 Architecture

Anyone who has ever gone through the rigors of applying for planning permission will be well aware of the shortcomings of this process. The form filling and planning, the long wait for decisions, neighbors eager to create a ruckus, and the uncertainty of a system in which different councils have their own internal rules and standards.

The good news is that it’s possible to radically remodel your home without ever visiting a Kafkaesque planning department. Amazingly generous exemptions, known collectively as “permitted development,” mean you can expand most homes up, out, and to the side without anyone’s permission.

According to government advice, the key point is that the project will have “no impact on your neighbors or the environment”.

To do this, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the rules and check your plans with your local council. Despite the difficulties, permitted development has helped hundreds of thousands of home improvers escape red tape – here are some of their stories.

Stylish kitchen extension that doesn’t annoy the neighbors

Sharon and Ed Stanley bought their Victorian home in Catford, south London, in 2006, and had long since renovated its downstairs area – complete with a cool and shabby extension and a swanky kitchen.

When they were ready to rebuild, they enlisted the help of Sam Cooper, director of e2 Architecture (www.e2architecture.com). He planned to expand the space, connecting it to the back garden with the help of sliding glass doors on the back and side of the room.

Sharon and Ed Stanley connect their kitchen to the back garden with sliding glass doors – E2 Architecture

The house is terraced. Under permitted development rules, this means they can extend up to 3 meters into the garden without having to apply for planning consent.

“The garden is quite small and we are close to our neighbors and we don’t want to impose too much on them, so that was enough,” said Sharon, who works in a software company.

Although the family was able to add a fairly small amount of additional space, Mr. Cooper designed it with generous overhanging arms. “Eaves don’t count in technical measurements, so they can project quite a bit, providing a nice architectural feature,” he said.

However, they decided not to do the side return in order to expand the kitchen across the full width of the house.

“We often find that less is more,” Mr Cooper explained. “People do side returns, and end up adding extra meters of width, which doesn’t really add much useful space and takes the window away from the central room of the house. It also costs more, because you have to build a long party wall, and you end up with space for a sofa that you never use.

Even if you’re confident that your plans fall within permitted development, Mr Cooper recommends applying to your local council for a certificate of legality to confirm that you have permission to proceed with the work. “It’s easy to get caught up in technical issues,” he said.

Those technicalities include the fact that there are different rules for different homes. For example, you can build a single storey extension up to 3 meters deep on a semi-detached or terraced house, but if you have a detached house you can build an extension up to 4 meters deep.

‘Permitted development’ has helped millions of home improvers bypass red tape

It’s also worth noting that permitted development does not include flats, listed buildings or houses in conservation areas. In these cases, additional regulations are likely to limit what construction work you can do, and you will need explicit permission for most projects.

While the work was going on, Sharon, 48, and Ed, 49, who work for an investment bank, and their 12-year-old daughter Agnes, moved out of the house for about six months – but they feel the upheaval- The hassle was worth it.

“I love it every day,” Sharon said. “Sometimes I still text Sam to tell him. It is very light, simple and spacious. In summer we can open the doors and go out into the garden, which we use much more than before.

Outbuilding that became a designer garden gym

Whether you want a home office or a yoga room, you can build a self-contained structure in your garden using permitted development, although there are a number of ifs and buts to navigate.

One of the most fundamental decisions, said architect Francesco Pierazzi, director of Francesco Pierazzi Architects, is square footage. “You have to think about striking a good balance between outdoor space and additional covered space,” he said. “You don’t want to compromise your actual garden.”

The second decision is whether to hire someone to design your garden room. There are a number of companies that offer off-the-peg options, which tend to be the best value. But if you want something more personalized, with specific finishes and scale, you may need the services of an architect.

Under permitted development, you can build a single-storey outbuilding in your backyard garden, as long as you follow strict rules on height and size. The maximum height of the roof is 2.5 metres, while the highest point of the roof can be up to 4 metres, depending on both the style of the roof and how close it will be to the boundary of your garden.

You’re not allowed to add extra features like verandas or balconies, and you can’t cover more than half of your garden (less if you live in a National Park, Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty5 or a World Heritage Site).

Ultimately, while your outbuilding can be used for a myriad of purposes – game room, art studio, home office – it should be an accessory to your main home. This means that using it as self-contained accommodation is out. To ensure you don’t proceed by mistake, it’s worth seeking professional advice so that someone can look at your plans and advise you on any changes you need to make.

Professional advice can also help transform a simple box-shaped room into a thing of beauty. Hired in 2021 to build a gym in the back garden of a house in Wimbledon, Mr Pierazzi created a flat-roofed building made from Siberian larch, which will turn silver gray over time. The glass doors are mirrored for privacy and security reasons, and a skylight brings natural light into the 130-foot space.

While your outbuilding can be used for a myriad of purposes, it should be an accessory to your main home – Francesco Pierazzi Architects

To make the most of the building’s 2.5 meter height, Mr Pierazzi dug a low trench for the gym’s foundations, so it could be entered at garden level without a staircase, and clever planting softened its appearance. It happens. He estimated that a similar project would cost around £40,000 today.

No-Nonsense Loft Extension

Architect Jeremy Foster, director of J Foster Architects, said the key advantage of using permitted development is certainty. If your project falls within the scope of government guidelines, then you are guaranteed permission to start work. Neighbors are not consulted, meaning there is no risk of them trying to object.

The downside is that you have to fit into the cookie-cutter style of permitted development.

“For example, you have to use materials that complement existing homes, and for some councils that means if your house is white render and brick, that’s all you can use,” Mr Foster. he said. “It’s quite rigid and prescriptive.”

He agrees with Mr Cooper that it is wise to apply for a certificate of legality before starting a project – a process which can take up to eight weeks. During this time the owners (and their architects) have the chance to put their case to council planners, and in Mr Foster’s experience they may be willing to put forward their interpretation of the rules.

Hired to extend a 2,153-square-foot terrace in Highbury, north London, with a new loft extension, Mr Cooper was able to persuade Islington Council to allow him to cover the extension in dark-coloured fiber cement were, which he successfully argued were complementary to property. Sweet red brick. A large roof light was installed, as well as two dormer windows, and the work added 538 square feet of living space – enough for an additional bedroom, a bathroom, and a study.

Loft extension cost approximately £220,000 (or over £400 per square foot) – Agnes Sanvito

“You can persuade councils, but you have to be firm and make your case,” Mr Foster said. The problem is that some councils are more accommodating than others – just as they are when deciding planning applications.

“It’s not consistent,” Mr Foster said.

Their six-month Highbury project was completed in 2019, and cost approximately £220,000 (or more than £400 per square foot). Today, taking into account rising prices, Foster expects it to be worth more than £275,000, so it is worth calculating whether you are likely to get your money back when the property comes to sell before taking action .

For owners Ishan and Isobel Maini, both 39, the justification for the loft extension project was to provide extra space for their growing family – they have three children aged two, five and seven.

Ishaan, who is a tax consultant, said, “Since the pandemic, I also need somewhere to work from home.”

He and Isobel, buyers of the Liberty before having children, were relieved not to have to work through the planning system, and loved the extra room they created.

“Do we miss a loft? Not really,” Ishaan said. “We have built-in eaves storage, and we took the opportunity to organize a lot of things before the conversion. “The space we have now has more value than the storage we used to have.”

Like other permitted development projects, loft extensions are subject to a full load of rules and restrictions.

The size you are allowed, measured in cubic metres, depends on whether your home is detached, semi-detached, or terraced. You cannot extend beyond the highest point of your roof, and verandas and balconies are prohibited. Although you may be able to bypass a planning application, it is not free from bureaucracy; You may need to survey the bats to make sure you are not disturbing any protected species.

