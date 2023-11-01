Conversation with Dave Weissberger: Why Bitcoin Has Entered the "Perfect Storm"

Bitcoin price may lose bullish momentum in the short term, but on higher time frames, the cryptocurrency is likely to extend its current rally. At least, that’s part of who we talked to. Dave Weissberger, Co-founder and co-CEO of Coinroots, a provider of liquidity and algorithmic trading tools for the crypto market.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $34,200 with a 2% loss over the past 24 hours. As the bullish momentum fades, some analysts expect BTC to return to the critical support area around $33,000. This area should hold if BTC bulls want to prevent a more widespread correction.

Bitcoin is becoming digital gold, short selling, and 20x profit potential

According to the Coinroots co-founder, in view of the current macroeconomic scenario, Bitcoin has become more relevant as a global financial asset, store of value and “Gold 2.0”. Weisberger is sharing his bullish thesis on the cryptocurrency and the impact of the spot market on the current rally.

During our conversation, we talked about the Israel conflict, the current market structure, and what is creating a perfect storm for BTC. This is what they told us:

Question: How is the current macroeconomic scenario affecting the price of Bitcoin, with discussions about the fragile situation in Israel, high inflation, and a possible economic recession?

Answer: I think the easiest way to look at it is to understand Ram Emanuel’s famous quote when you’re in government, never let a good emergency go to waste. The fact is that I don’t believe the Federal Reserve and the Treasury have much of a choice anymore. In a real sense, there is really only one way out of the current macro environment. They effectively have two options. Door number one is to deregulation like crazy, cut taxes like crazy, and hope to grow our way out of this. Option number two is to choose the Japanese approach, which is to manage the yield curve to allow the government to continue to function and kick it down the road so that later it becomes someone else’s problem. In fact, I think there are some candidates who talk about being number one, but none of them are in power and none of them are likely to win.

And even if they win, they are unlikely to get the support of Congress to impose massive amounts of regulation to lean into AI and digital assets and all the new technologies that will enable growth rates to soar. Tax receipts while cutting spending on government programs and government bureaucracy. This seems highly, highly, highly unlikely. That’s what I would do, but I don’t think it can be done. So then you’re stuck in a situation where you have the current administration that is constantly increasing spending. James Lavish says, I think there’s $1.6 trillion of new debt. This is an annual loss of $2 trillion. Also the debt service is approaching a trillion dollars and is less than 5%. What happens if we get the normal yield curve up to 7% with a 2% upward slope at that point, then debt service will be virtually debt service and even a cut Defense Department would be virtually the entire tax receipts The amount will be.

So if you think about it, there’s no escaping the debt cycle we’re stuck in. The fact is that all roads lead to monetary devaluation. Now whether the rates are high or low is an interesting question. Perhaps they will keep short rates high to try to put the genie back in the bottle. But the fact is that Bitcoin prices are responsive to the total amount of money, monetary aggregates, and debt. And Bitcoin is literally evolving into digital gold. And digital gold. If you look at the monetary aggregates or the monetary value of gold it will indicate the price of Bitcoin. This is 15 to 20 times more than the current situation. So when you look at Bitcoin at 34,000, it’s like, okay, its looking good bid there and we’ve seen that over the last few days.

When Larry Fink started making this case a few months ago, a few months ago, it started a massive rally. Well now we have Mohammed El-Erian making this case one of the most widely respected bond analysts and just yesterday, Stanley Druckenmiller making this case. So you are starting to change the opinion of the leaders of the economy to say that this (BTC) is a hedge against an impending fiscal disaster debt disaster. At some point, Bitcoin will reach a tipping point.

Now your question was about the situation in Israel. The truth is that the world has known since the time of Napoleon that going to war on two fronts would probably not be good for your fiscal policy.

Question: From a broader perspective, how do the dynamics between spot buying and derivatives trading impact the overall health and sustainability of a potential crypto bull run? Do you think BTC is poised for further gains?

A: Check out Coinroots. Our customer base has almost doubled in October compared to September, when there is any interest in this market, liquidity comes to the fore. There is an old expression in business; Order flow begets order flow, liquidity begets liquidity. The fact is that crypto markets work exceptionally well.

The truth of the matter is that sometimes volatility in crypto occurs because there is too much speculation around the edges because perpetual swaps are a more efficient way of gaining leverage than the options markets, for example, and equities in the US. People use options to gain profits.

This is much more expensive than a perpetual swap. So there is a small percentage of real liquidity speculating in perpetual swaps around edges and moves in the crypto market. Things like we saw (last week) when the (Bitcoin ETF) fake news event happened. It’s strange, the fake news event took Bitcoin from $28,000 to $31,000 in the blink of an eye in perpetual swap markets. There was movement in the spot market, but not much trading was taking place as it went up and then came down. But a funny thing happened, people who were short realized, “Oh my God, if this news comes out, I’m going to be carried away in a body bag. I better not be short.” So the natural spot buying that was going on became sustained and the price went up so much that we are now way ahead of it, up 25% from before that fake news came out.

(…) It basically proves that it was spot buying and not derivatives buying because when derivatives buying or derivatives selling creates movement in the market, you see gaps where the perpetual swap becomes too expensive or too cheap. goes. When we saw that, if you remember the drop from $29,000 to $26,000 a few months ago, it was a sharp five-minute move that included perpetual swap prices more than a thousand dollars per Bitcoin below the bid on the spot market. And so this was clearly a single de-leveraging event, and it happens and you see it. But what happened last Monday was clearly suspicious because the premium never increased. I mean, it literally never moved. It has been moved. The spot market drove the derivatives markets higher. And so there are clearly spot buyers and what’s going on is something I’ve been writing about for about eight months, which is that we have patient spot accumulation and you can look at it two ways.

If you look at the way things unfolded over the past few weeks, speculators came into action and saw that there were no sellers in the rally. Well, this is really scary. If you’re younger, you have what some would call God’s Candle. I don’t know of any divine candles or otherwise. I think the fastest thing that Bitcoin can do is remain stable at this level for the next few weeks (…). During that period we had no volatility for seven months. People took advantage of the short side and that is why the move was so strong.

Q: You mentioned this earlier in your analysis, but can you tell us why Bitcoin entered the “perfect storm” scenario?

Answer: I wouldn’t call it a perfect storm because US regulators are still trying to shut down crypto because crypto ultimately, it’s not really crypto, it’s digital asset. They are trying to shut it down, slow it down, and prevent it from overtaking the incumbents in finance.

The fact is that America is the number one capital market in the world. 50% of investable assets are here, despite only 4% of the world’s population supporting the most efficient analog financial system. Incumbents would therefore prefer to delay digitization or co-opt it. So this is something that is going on that is not right. But its best storm is overseas. So yesterday the UK came out and basically said, listen, “If you want us to be the global center for digital finance, we’re going to be (…).”

And that’s more or less what happened and why London became a major financial centre. This is because of the Eurodollar market, because US regulators pushed the Eurodollar market out of the US and of course it became headquartered in London. So history may not repeat often, but it repeats and we see it. But regulation aside, the perfect storm is pretty simple. This is increasing deficit and monetary devaluation on a global scale (…).

(…) Fiat currencies have never in financial history ended up with anything other than devaluation, because governments that have the ability to print money out of thin air will continue to do so until the markets stop them. Gives. It is becoming clear to anyone that the fiat experiment of Bretton Woods, which began in 1971, whose monetary era is not very long, is coming to an end. Now, will it end now or can we extend it for the next 10 to 15 years? maybe 20? Yes maybe. But if you do that, what’s going to happen (…).

So if you think about a perfect storm, we have an emerging digital society that is becoming more and more global every day. We need a store of value in which people can save. They want to spend in dollars. And that’s why tethers and stablecoins are so important, but they want to conserve something that is a store of value. Bitcoin solves the part of the equation that is saving not spending. That’s why, yes, at some point you need scaffolding to be able to spend Bitcoins to be able to spend Bits or Lightning or whatever, but not at these levels. If you are a Bitcoin holder, why are you buying a cup of coffee with Bitcoin? You want to be made fun of like the pizza guy, it doesn’t make any sense because you think it’s going to increase 20, 30 or more times. This makes it a very expensive cup of coffee. So, Bitcoin is a savings vehicle and stablecoins are a spending vehicle, and Ethereum is a technology platform allowing the world to become more and more digital. And so all these things are happening and the meta trends are for them. All macro trends in the economy are for monetary devaluation and an attempt to get out of the debt cycle. And the greater the geopolitical instability, the greater the likelihood of a debt spiral materializing.

