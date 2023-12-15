Convergence between AI and ML: Redefining the global tech sector

Shahid Hanif is the Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Shufti Pro, A biometric identity verification (IDV) solution.

We live in an age of rapid technological progress. With new technologies emerging at an unprecedented pace, there is competition among technology developers to create new and unique technologies. However, it is important to point out that this “competition” is symbolic and is entirely about progress and innovation.

The combination of technologies of different origins and production of the same product is called technological convergence.

To better understand the concept of technological convergence, let’s take the metaverse as an example. The metaverse is a convergence of six primary technologies. These technologies include artificial intelligence, deep learning, big data, blockchain technology, computer vision, and extended reality (XR).

The AI-ML Revolution: Redefining Innovation

Recent advances in the AI ​​and ML fields have allowed developers to create self-reliant, intelligent machines. Software programs and devices can now learn from examples, intelligently set up patterns, and execute commands appropriately.

It is important to note the importance of data here. AI and ML models are primarily dependent on the data given to them. An Internet user generates approximately 146,880 megabytes (MB) of data every day. This is where technologies like Big Data Analytics come in. Therefore, all technologies are correlated in some way or the other and complement each other at some level. Let us now discuss some of the technologies that are products of the AI-ML alliance.

automation technology

The ability to learn from patterns and then execute them according to a pre-defined data set is a young and important product. This allows machines to function with minimal human intervention. This consumes less resources (time and money) and reduces the possibility of human error, as humans are prone to making mistakes, especially when working with large, repetitive data sets.

This versatile technology can streamline tasks ranging from data processing to onboarding new users.

predictive analytics

Through advanced machine learning mechanisms, software solutions can now establish accurate patterns. Machines can now refer to these data sets and take them as examples when solving a similar problem. For example, cyber criminals and hackers can be identified by referring to data sets obtained by analyzing the behavior and activities of previous cyber criminals on a company’s radar.

The scope of this technology ranges from effectively eliminating threats before they cause any damage to accurately predicting economic and financial conditions.

Virtual Assistants and Large Language Models

Artificial intelligence and machine learning mechanisms have combined to create virtual assistants and large language models. Virtual assistants include Alexa, Google Assistant, etc., while large language models such as ChatPT and Google Bard are products of AI/ML mechanisms. These models have access to a wide range of databases on the Internet, and their purpose is to help users collect all kinds of theoretical information. Natural language processing (NLP) is also important in these models.

These technologies can increase user productivity, conduct in-depth research and apply them practically.

Leading technology areas shaped by advances in AI and ML

The technological convergence between AI and ML has resulted in the creation of many useful technologies, but let us now discuss some of the industries that have been most impacted by this amalgamation of AI and ML. The AI ​​market is expected to reach $407 billion by 2027, which will experience substantial growth from the estimated revenue of $86.9 billion in 2022.

data analysis

Safety and security are key aspects of data analytics algorithms. The purpose of these algorithms is to identify illegal entities and use the collected data to avoid such entities in the future. Targeted messaging and advertising are also commonly used by companies with large amounts of user data. Additionally, virtual support bots and automation using user data are also supported. Due to modern data analysis practices, it is also relatively easy to fight misinformation and fake data.

fintech industry

Machine learning and artificial intelligence practices have significantly impacted the fintech sector. Companies using these technologies are now taking advantage of automation and data analysis practices, effectively improving their processes. A major contribution of these technologies is fraud prevention for financial institutions. Identifying fraudulent activities and anomalies is now more accessible and efficient than ever before. This ensures safe activities. Furthermore, personalized services tailored to user needs are a product of AI and ML algorithms.

healthcare sector

Machine learning and artificial intelligence are transforming the healthcare sector. Bioengineering combined with these modern technologies has created solutions that save costs and allow better treatment of individuals. Health care professionals have since been able to deliver better patient outcomes. Medical researchers can now develop better solutions by adopting AI and ML methods.

cyber security sector

Another area in which AI and ML have completely revolutionized is cyber security. SaaS developers are now developing better IDV solutions for fraud prevention and security. These solutions range from identifying cyber criminals to preventing AML/Money Laundering activities. They use advanced ML and AI algorithms to develop patterns against hackers and other suspicious entities. An automated system is set up, which automatically removes all entities that fit in the way.

Integration of AI and ML technologies: What to expect?

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) integration is primarily API-based and allows users to integrate these technologies into their everyday business processes. This process may seem simple, but it is quite complex.

Users must first determine the scale of this integration and proceed accordingly. Companies need to train their employees as per the system requirements for smooth processes. To harness the true potential of these technologies, companies need to approach them with actionable business plans; Otherwise, the integration will encounter obstacles and ultimately fail.

The best way is to adopt market-competitive and reliable software solutions that provide real-time assistance to companies for smooth processes. There is still a long way to go in making AI and ML technologies intuitively convenient for users, so until then it is better to proceed with caution.

