Controversial conservative social media site Parler will make a comeback in 2024 cnn business

Conservative social media platform Parler says it plans to make a comeback after being shut down in April following a series of controversies and hosting illegal content.

Parler is relaunching The first quarter of 2024 aims to “return to our roots as a robust marketplace of ideas,” according to a statement from the company, which is emerging as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

Launched in 2018 and popular among conservatives While the audience was at its peak, Parler also found a fan base among users frustrated by speech rules on more mainstream platforms like Twitter. In that era, Twitter has removed numerous user accounts for violating its policies on speech, banning far-right figures like Andrew Tate, Alex Jones, and even President Donald Trump.

Amid some of the usual social media discussions and behavior, the site also became an arena for forms of hate speech and misinformation, including claims of election denial.

According to a 2020 ADL report, accounts with profile pictures with swastikas and racist posts were common, and members of the Proud Boys, followers of the conspiracy theory QAnon, anti-government extremists, and white supremacists all openly promoted their views on Parler. .

The platform was only shut down by major app stores after rioters used it as a platform to plan the January 6 Capitol attacks. “We do not choose to be associated with the events of January 6,” company spokeswoman Alice Pierotti said in a statement to CNN.

Google said last year that at the time, Parler lacked major content moderation systems, including ways for users to report objectionable content and the ability to remove users who violate the app’s terms of service.

Both Apple and Google removed Parler from their stores, while Amazon removed the site from its web hosting service.

Both Apple and Google eventually allowed the company back into their stores, with Apple reinstated it in April 2021 and Google reinstated it in September 2022. Both companies cited improvements in content moderation methods.

However, Parler’s user base dwindled.

ComScore data analyzed by TheWriting shows that Parler attracted just 137,000 unique visitors in August 2022, down dramatically from the 12.3 million that came around the Capitol attack in January 2021.

“Nobody goes there to negotiate conservative ideas,” CNN national security analyst Juliet Kayem explained on-air in October 2022. “They go there to find like-minded haters.”

Parler was also surrounded by controversy in October 2022 when Kanye West announced he would purchase the site after the rapper’s Twitter account was temporarily locked due to anti-Semitic comments, although the deal quickly fell through.

Parler now also faces some competitors. In November of 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and has since changed its name to X, bringing back several far-right figures like Alex Jones and Andrew Tate to the platform. Trump launched his own social media platform called Truth Social in 2022.

Other platforms like Mastodon, Spill, and Bluesky launched in recent years, aiming to attract some of the journalists, liberals, and progressive users who had become less comfortable on X. And Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta launches Threads in 2023, aiming to compete with X and all. Other players.

Digital media firm Starboard acquired the platform in April and spun it off for “strategic evaluation”. Parler was recently acquired by Texas-based PDS Partners, the firm leading its rebirth.

“Our primary goal with this relaunch is to return Parler to its original vision – a marketplace of ideas open to all,” Pierotti said.

