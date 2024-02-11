Contribution of women-led startups to total startup funding to decline to 5% in 2023 – StartupNews.fyi

When an unprecedented funding winter brings a vibrant ecosystem to a halt, do all startups suffer equally? For Indian startups, 2023 turned out to be a challenging year as total funding reached a seven-year low, falling to 2017 levels. As capital dried up across sectors and genres despite funding rounds, many women-led startups failed to attract venture capital. Despite taking major steps towards gender inclusivity.

India is not the only victim. Even globally, women founders lacked the necessary financial support from investors due to gender-based stereotypes and a limited number of reputable role models. According to PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor, US startups with at least one female founder captured 26.1% of the VC pot in 2023, while all-female founding teams accounted for less than 2% (1.8%) of the total deal value (to be exact So to speak) achieved. in the same year. Even in 2021, a year rich in VC money, female-led startups in the EU raised barely 2% of funding, Reuters reports.

Domestically, women-led startups raised $480 million+ in 2023, an 80% decline from the $2.4 billion+ raised in the previous year, according to Inc42’s Indian Tech Startup Funding 2023 report. As far as deal numbers are concerned, women-led startups saw a decline of more than 50% in 2023, from 238 to 118 in 2022. In the Indian context, we included organizations with at least one female founder, all-female teams, and co-led organizations with a woman. Sole entrepreneur.

Of the $10 billion collectively raised by Indian startups in 2023, 5% was raised by women-led businesses. This was down from last year, when women entrepreneurs received $2.4 Bn+, or 9.6% of the $25 Bn funding.

Still, the highest amount raised in 2023 was by Pixis, a co-led martech startup founded by Shubham A Mishra, Vrushali Prasad, and Hari Valiyath. It provides a codeless AI infrastructure to enhance marketing efforts and has raised $85 million from a group of investors including Touring Capital, Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures.

Several startups with at least one female founder also raised significant funding. These included Blue Tokai Coffee, Aviom, Lead School and Mad Street Den.

When it comes to sectors, women-led startups in the ecommerce sector saw the highest number of deals (42) in 2023, followed by enterprise tech (18) and edtech (12). However, enterprise tech took the lead in deal volume and raised $157 million, followed by ecommerce ($114 million) and fintech ($52 million), reports Inc42.

Are female founders victims of gender bias?

According to Inc42 data, women-led early-stage startups raised the lowest funding in 2023 at just over $56 million, while growth and late-stage businesses secured $198 million and $189 million, respectively.

In recent months, Inc42 spoke to several female founders and investors to learn more about the prevalent sexism that runs deep across different geographies.

Surprisingly, most people say that gender bias does not greatly influence funding decisions when startups enter the growth stage. At that time, the most important metrics will be the company’s growth rate and scaling potential.

Initial doubts about a woman’s leadership skills, appetite for risk, and the need for work-life balance (as a Forbes article put it) talent beyond natality) are gone by then, and investors are more open to diversity/inclusion if a business is doing well.

Why doesn’t the funding community promote a gender-neutral approach during early-stage funding or stick to much-needed gender-lensed investing? A major reason could be the parameters that investors prioritize while supporting new ventures on the block.

According to Seema Chaturvedi, founder of AWE (Achieving Women Equity) Funds, early-stage startups are heavily dependent on their founders, their operations and decisions. Therefore, investors may have conscious or unconscious biases that may cause them to be skeptical about the overall commitment of female founders (work-life balance and child care may play an important role here). Also, can women take tough decisions and implement them when needed? If the need arises, are they ready to adopt a fast and furious path of development? Such doubts usually arise from persistent social prejudice and gender stereotypes.

When asked about the ground reality, Smiti Bhatt Deora, co-founder and COO of Advantage Club, a global employee experience platform, said, “I have not faced any bias while seeking funding. But Saurabh [my husband, who is the cofounder and CEO] And I’ve faced unique questions about our dynamics in the workplace. Investors sometimes ask about our chemistry at work and how we manage our workload as a couple. It is interesting to note that businesses set up by siblings or friends do not often face such questions. This highlights a nuanced aspect of gender dynamics in entrepreneurship.

Ghazal Alagh, founder of Mamaearth, and Vineeta Singh, founder of Sugar Cosmetics, also shared their experiences in media interviews, outlining innate biases when seeking seed funding.

“In my conversations with women founders, they often discuss the bias that runs rampant in the boardroom in terms of questioning decisions,” said Garima Mitra, co-founder of TreeLife, which provides legal and financial services. “Women leaders are forced to defer decisions to male co-founders.” Help to startups.

Of course, there are a handful of success stories scattered throughout the ecosystem. Consider Falguni Nair, who at the age of 49 is an investment banker turned entrepreneur and India’s richest self-made female billionaire. His beauty and personal care marketplace Nykaa had raised $215 million before its IPO. It was the country’s first woman-led unicorn to hit the Indian markets, valuing the company at around $13 billion.

There are other big names, too, companies led entirely by female founders that have raised Series C rounds and above. These include Hardika Shah’s Kinara Capital (lending technology), Anjana Reddy’s Universal SportsBiz (celeb-linked apparel brand), Saroja Yerramilli’s Melora (fine jewellery) and Kajal Ilmi’s Aviom (housing finance).

What is the Indian government doing to correct skewed funding?

Although women-led tech startups like Pixis, Aviom, Zip Electric (an EV-as-a-service platform) and SirionLabs (smart contract management) have won the confidence of late-stage investors, confidence in the ability of women founders remains low. is lacking. Continuing to lead better and achieve more.

Union Minister for Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani had last year criticized the venture capital fund for not providing adequate support to women-led startups. She emphasized how women entrepreneurs are breaking into the science and technology sector, but many women are unable to secure adequate funding.

According to industry insiders, now is the time for investors and entrepreneurs to shed the burden of gender stereotypes and work towards bridging the gap.

Additionally, the government is taking important steps to launch more programs that support women entrepreneurs. In 2022, DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) announced to set aside 10% of the Fund of Funds operated by SIDBI for startup scheme for women, which is INR 1K crore. The initiative aims to increase cash flow through debt and equity to encourage women entrepreneurs.

In the same year, President Draupadi Murmu introduced a platform called Her Start for women entrepreneurs. Developed by Gujarat University, this initiative supports founders running seed-stage ventures and provides them access to essential resources.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), launched in 2017, aims to nurture a conducive ecosystem. WEP provides access to incubator and accelerator programs, skills and mentorship, marketing assistance, funding and financial assistance, compliance and tax guidance, and community and networking opportunities.

How will the funding landscape change for women founders?

The investment gap is real, whether we like it or not, but there are many ways to bridge it given the solutions available. For example, VC funds, other investors, and communities that consistently support women entrepreneurs are well-positioned to drive positive change in the long term. This will also benefit the startup ecosystem as gender-diverse businesses perform better.

A look at these funds and support systems shows that the country is on the right track. In June 2023, AWE Funds announced the first close of its first fund in India at $15 million. Known as Achieving Women Entrepreneurs Early Growth Fund I, it aims to raise total funds of $45 million with a greenshoe option of $15 million.

That same year, Google unveiled a list of 20 startups for its Startup Accelerator: Women Founders program. Google said it has received more than 300 applications for the 12-week training, designed to empower women entrepreneurs who use technology to solve complex problems and make a positive impact .

Then, Kalaari Capital, Saha Fund, SheCapital and Arise (StrongHer) Ventures are some of the leading funds focusing on women founders. Additionally, India has seen a growing class of women investors, who are bringing years of experience and emerging as role models for the youth of the country.

Women led communities like Womenovator, Leap.Club, Hen India, Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE) and Women Entrepreneurs Council – AIAI India are also rapidly maturing and playing an important role in promoting entrepreneurship among women . They help develop leadership skills and provide strong networking platforms to connect female founders with external resources.

These are good efforts, but are they enough to reduce the gender disparity in venture funding?

Pearl Agarwal, founder and managing director of Eximius Ventures, said that of the 100 pitches the pre-seed VC fund receives, 85% come from men-led startups. This means, despite concerted efforts by many VCs, communities, and support groups, systemic bias exists against women in startups, resulting in low participation even in later stages and a persistent imbalance in funding ratios when it comes to perception rather than Performance matters most. ,

There is an urgent need to increase gender neutrality and an equitable appraisal process for more equitable financing in the investment ecosystem. With investors sitting on over $23 billion of dry powder, 2024 could bring new hopes for female founders if the stage is set for diversity and growth.

[Edited by Sanghamitra Mandal]

Source: startupnews.fyi