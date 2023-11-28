Contrary to reports, OpenAI is probably not creating AI that will endanger humanity. techcrunch

Has OpenAI invented AI technology with the potential to “endanger humanity”? Some recent headlines might make you think so.

Reuters and The Information first reported last week that several OpenAI staff members flagged the “ingenuity” and “potential danger” of an internal research project called “Q*” in a letter to the AI ​​startup’s board of directors . According to reporting, this AI project could solve some math problems – even if only at the grade-school level – but in the researchers’ opinion it had a chance to lead to an elusive technological breakthrough.

There is now debate over whether OpenAI’s board ever received such a letter – The Verge, citing a source, suggests it did not. But Q*’s framing aside, Q* may not actually be as monumental – or dangerous – as it seems. This might not even be new.

AI researchers at In a post on Was described.

Many researchers believe that the “Q” in the name “Q*” stands for “Q-learning”, an AI technique that helps a model learn and improve by rewarding it for specific “correct” actions Is. The researchers say the asterisk, meanwhile, may be a reference to A*, an algorithm for examining the nodes that make up a graph and discovering paths between these nodes.

Please ignore the flood of complete nonsense about Q*.

One of the main challenges to improve LLM reliability is to replace auto-regressive token prediction with planning. Almost every top lab (FAIR, DeepMind, OpenAI etc.) is working on it and some have already published… – Yann Lecun (@ylecun) 24 November 2023

Both stayed together for some time.

Google DeepMind applied Q-learning in 2014 to create an AI algorithm that could play Atari 2600 games at human levels. A* has its origins in an academic paper published in 1968. And researchers at UC Irvine several years ago Turnt up Improving A* with Q-learning – which is exactly what OpenAI can now do.

Nathan Lambert, a research scientist at the Allen Institute for AI, told TechCrunch that he believes Q* is linked to attitudes in AI “mostly [for] Studying High School Math Problems” – Not Destroying Humanity.

“OpenAI also shared work earlier this year on improving the mathematical logic of language models with a technique called process reward modeling, but what remains to be seen is whether the mathematical capabilities will be improved,” Lambert said. How do you do anything else?” [OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot] ChatGPT is a better code assistant.”

Mark Riedl, a professor of computer science at Georgia Tech, is similarly critical of The Information’s reporting on Reuters and Q* and the broader media narrative about OpenAI and the pursuit of artificial general intelligence (i.e. AI that is capable of performing any task). Were. A human can). Reuters, citing a source, said that Q* could be a step towards artificial general intelligence (AGI). But researchers – including Riedl – dispute this.

“There is no evidence to suggest that large language models [like ChatGPT] Or any other technology under development at OpenAI on the path to AGI or any catastrophic scenario,” Riedl told TechCrunch. “OpenAI has been a ‘fast follower’ at its best, taking existing ideas… and finding ways to extend them. While OpenAI hires top-rate researchers, much of what they have done can be done by researchers at other organizations. This can be done even if the OpenAI researchers are in a different organization.

Like Lambert, Riedl did not speculate whether Q* might involve Q-learning or A*. But if it involves either of the two – or a combination of the two – it would be in line with current trends in AI research, he said.

“All of these ideas are being actively pursued by other researchers in academia and industry, with dozens of papers on these topics in the last six months or so,” Riedl said. “It’s unlikely that OpenAI researchers have ideas that the vast majority of researchers making progress in AI don’t also have.”

That doesn’t mean that Q* – which reportedly featured participation from OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever – can’t move the needle.

Lammers claims that, if Q* uses some of the techniques described in a paper published by OpenAI researchers in May, it could “significantly” enhance the capabilities of language models. Based on the paper, OpenAI may have discovered a way to control the “logic chains” of language models, Lammers says — to make them follow more desirable and logically correct “paths” to reach results. Enables the model to guide.

“This will reduce the likelihood that models follow ‘alien thinking’ and pseudo-patterns to reach malicious or incorrect conclusions,” Lammers said. “I think this is really a win for OpenAI in terms of alignment… Most AI researchers agree that we need better ways to train these large models, so that they consume information more efficiently.” Can do.”

But whatever comes out of Q*, it – and the relatively simple math equations it solves – will not spell doom for humanity.

Source: techcrunch.com