Contrary to halving theory, Bitcoin faces an imminent global money supply rally

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently aiming to reclaim the $40,000 level as it seeks a new all-time high, mainly due to the possible approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by United States regulators. Inspired by surrounding speculations.

The news about the ETF, coupled with the upcoming halving event, is widely seen as a major catalyst that could propel Bitcoin to another record high. Still, some analysts believe Bitcoin could get a boost from an additional catalyst.

In particular, in A trading view Post Dec 1, Famous Crypto Analyst tradingshot There have been suggestions that Bitcoin may be on the verge of a significant global money supply rally, challenging traditional halving theory. Specifically, halving theory states that Bitcoin experiences significant price rallies after each event.

Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: Trading View

According to the analyst, the potential Bitcoin rally is closely linked to two key indicators of global money supply: Chinese bond yields and the Chinese yuan. The analysis examines the correlation between Bitcoin and these metrics, comparing them to the US dollar, US balance sheets, Chinese Central Bank balance sheets, and European Central Bank assets.

According to tradingshot, Bitcoin historically bottoms when the yuan trend-line bottoms, and its parabolic rally begins when the Chinese bond yield trend-line hits lower lows. The current situation indicates an upward move in the Chinese bond yield trend line after recently hitting lows.

“This is contrary to popular belief and traditional halving theory, but according to the monetary metrics above, BTC could start a new parabolic rally much earlier than anticipated,” he said.

Bitcoin aims for $40,000

In fact, Bitcoin has reached its highest point since May 2022. The recent surge in value has raised the possibility of the cryptocurrency reaching $40,000, making this year particularly exceptional for the leading digital asset.

Notably, Bitcoin is undergoing an impressive 130% rebound amid challenges facing the cryptocurrency in 2022. These gains stemmed from optimism about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the coming year, as well as anticipation of its first approval by the US. Look for a Bitcoin ETF sometime.

At the same time, after Bitcoin crossed the important psychological threshold of $38,000, the majority of holders found themselves in a profitable position. As of December 1, 85% of Bitcoin addresses were in profit, while 11% were in loss and 4% were at break-even, marking the asset’s highest profitability in two years, Finbold reports.

bitcoin price analysis

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $38,755, representing a daily gain of more than 1%. Looking at the weekly chart, Bitcoin has seen an increase of about 3%.

Bitcoin price analysis chart. Source: Finbold

With regard to technical analysis, the major cryptocurrency is predominantly influenced by bullish sentiments. The one-day gauge summary leans towards a ‘buy’ signal at 14, while the moving averages strongly suggest a ‘strong buy’ at 14. Meanwhile, oscillators favor a ‘sell’ signal at 2.

Bitcoin technical analysis chart. Source: Trading View

Given market conditions and price fluctuations, Bitcoin appears to be heading towards $40,000, a key level that could pave the way to a new record high.

