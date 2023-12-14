Contradictions within global goals for hydropower and sustainable energy

A busy floating market in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Because the reservoir captures the river flow , [+] Sediment, continued construction of hydropower dams in the Mekong River basin will accelerate delta erosion. getty

Last month, I attended the World Hydropower Congress held in Bali. There, speakers from the hydropower sector emphasized on two topics.

First, he notes that, moving forward, the only acceptable hydropower is sustainable hydropower, defined as an admittedly vague adjective that can be certified under the recently launched hydropower sustainability standard.

Second, speakers emphasized that hydropower is essential to meeting the world’s climate and energy objectives and to do so, global hydropower potential must double by 2050.

Now, it is really urgent to secure climate objectives and, for many reasons, to achieve this through energy systems that are sustainable (partly to avoid the kinds of conflicts that could slow down the necessary renewable transition. ).

But at the heart of those two themes of the World Hydropower Congress are two contradictions, contradictions that hydropower must work through to play its part in a renewable transition that is also sustainable.

First, the big picture: It has taken more than a century to reach about 1,200 gigawatts (GW) of global hydropower capacity, and that growth has already had a major impact on rivers and the people who depend on or live along them. Millions of people have been displaced by water bodies, and species that depend on rivers have declined or are endangered at much greater rates than land or sea species. Can we really double today’s levels of hydropower in just a few decades in a way that meets anyone’s definition of sustainable?

Second, let’s look at definitions. As mentioned above, the hydropower sector now defines sustainable hydropower that can be certified by a hydropower sustainability standard. The standard is almost always applied to single projects, often at a time when important decisions such as project location have already been made. Yet we have abundant evidence that the key to sustainable hydropower – or more generally sustainable power systems – is planning at the system-scale, through which decisions about siting (which projects will be built and which will not) are made. Further steps can still be taken, as he pointed out, by assessing cumulative impacts and multiple benefit synergies.

If sustainability is best assessed at the system scale, how can certification focused on individual projects define sustainability?

In a series of posts this month, I will explore these paradoxes as well as some initial ideas for resolving them.

The first posts will discuss in depth the environmental and social impacts from hydropower and how the legacy of these impacts – and projections of future impacts – raise serious doubts about whether doubling global hydropower capacity can be done in a sustainable manner .

These posts will also examine how environmental and social impacts ultimately translate into economic risks for countries and financial risks for developers and investors.

In other words, communities and conservation organizations are not the only ones with something to gain from mitigating impacts and reducing risks. Governments, developers and financial institutions also do this.

Upcoming posts will examine how system-scale approaches to hydropower and energy systems can do this – minimize impacts and mitigate risks. I will focus on a range of beneficiaries of system-scale planning, starting with communities and the environment, beneficiaries who have been the primary focus of previous research and commentary on system-scale solutions.

However, decisions about hydropower and electricity systems will largely rest with a different group of powerful actors and decision makers, and so I will also review how governments, developers, and investors also have much to gain from a system-level perspective. What needs to be done is to better manage the risks.

Finally, I will conclude with an examination of the second paradox: how to achieve sustainable electricity systems through a mechanism, the standard, that is applied at the scale of single projects. I will describe new ideas for how the standard can be strengthened to serve as a bridge to system-scale sustainability.

For this first post, let’s look at why hydropower raises so many concerns about sustainability in the first place, and what these concerns suggest about the inherent contradiction that exists between doubling global hydropower capacity through sustainable hydropower projects. Lives within the aspiration of.

First, reservoirs behind hydroelectric dams can flood forests, crop lands, and communities, displacing people from their homes and lands. Millions of people were probably displaced due to hydroelectric dams built in the last century.

Hydroelectric dams have been a primary contributor to the dramatic global loss of migratory fish, which has declined by 76% since 1970, including high-profile examples such as the Colombia and Mekong rivers. The reservoirs behind dams also capture the sediment that rivers carry with them, sediment essential to the flow of river deltas. The delta is home to more than 500 million people and is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world (for example, the Mekong Delta produces about 10% of the rice traded in global food markets). The reservoir now stores about a quarter of the global annual flow of sediment—silt and sand that would otherwise help maintain the delta in the face of erosion and sea level rise. When rivers lose their sediment supply, their deltas begin to sink and shrink, and many important deltas, including now the Mekong, are rapidly eroding.

Fisheries and sedimentation are some of the most important services that rivers provide to people, and free-flowing rivers are generally the most important for providing these services.

So now let’s look to the future and see what would happen if the world’s hydropower capacity doubled.

Only one-third of the world’s large rivers remain free-flowing, and hydroelectric dams have been the primary driver of the loss of free-flowing rivers. Large tropical rivers provide the highest levels of biodiversity as well as benefits to people (fisheries, deltas, etc.) and – based on dams currently in the planning pipeline – a projected doubling of global hydropower potential could result in about half of that potential being lost. It will be done. Large tropical rivers that flow freely.

This is a dramatic loss of a globally important ecosystem. Would this be an acceptable compromise to save the planet’s climate? I believe so, but this question is not relevant because building dams on those rivers would generate less than 1% of the renewable energy needed in 2050.

Based on current plans, these dams are part of a proposed future doubling of hydropower. That scale of negative impacts – which would be equivalent to a rounding error in the world’s 2050 energy system – strongly suggests that the goal of doubling hydropower alone cannot be consistent with the goal of sustainable hydropower generation.

In the next post, I’ll review the clear evidence that global hydropower needs to double to meet climate goals: Although the IEA and IRENA forecasts include a doubling, many other forecasts and models show that climate The targets can be achieved in a very short time by expansion of hydro power. I will then examine how the environmental and social impacts of hydropower affect financial and economic risks, showing how better outcomes for people and nature can be linked to better outcomes for governments and investors.