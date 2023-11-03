Continued Growth: B2B SaaS Operators Move Ahead

Analysis of positive indicators with digital augmented reality graphics getty

The SaaS market has changed rapidly over the past several years, and operators need new growth strategies to thrive in the new normal. In exploring these changes, I spoke to a revenue operations expert eliya alon About the key opportunities and challenges facing today’s SaaS companies. Here are some of our thoughts on how to build resilient, high-growth businesses in times of uncertainty.

If you’ve started a career in B2B SaaS over the past two decades, you’ve lived almost exclusively in a world of growth at all costs.

Things have now changed: As interest rates rise, boards increasingly expect B2B SaaS businesses to operate with the capital efficiency we typically associate with non-high-growth industries.

Our guess is that this is not a prevalent trend. As agile development becomes the new normal, ops leaders and their counterparts in sales, marketing, and customer success will have the responsibility to make it possible.

In the coming years, we will see how companies drive change through emerging case studies. For now, let’s discuss two possible strategies that companies can adopt:

Strengthening their Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) Shift from capacity planning to market-oriented forecasting

Both strategies are challenging. Increasing ICP requires better coordination between sales, marketing, and customer success teams, while market-oriented forecasting requires advanced data management. However, when combined, these approaches enable companies to operate more effectively in markets limited by growth rather than capacity.

Real-world examples of ICP focus and ICP ignore

Selling to a customer who isn’t the best fit for your company puts a strain on resources in several ways:

Marketing uses more budget to persuade them.

Sales take more time to justify the price of your product.

Customer Success dedicates additional effort to support implementation.

These bad customers are also more likely to churn because they don’t fully benefit from the value of your product. This churn forces marketing to seek even more customers, sometimes beyond the ICP – all this perpetuates the cycle.

Neglecting the ICP discipline has long-term consequences, while conversely, companies with a strong ICP focus as part of their go-to-market (GTM) strategy often experience efficient growth. Let’s look at examples of both.

Adobe: How ICP Focus Leads to Operational Excellence

Adobe began switching to subscription-based billing in 2012, and has posted an average operating margin of 33% with exceptional stability over the past five years. ICP Focus is the core of that success, and you can see it reflected on Adobe’s homepage.

Although Adobe sells dozens of products to a variety of end users, they divide their GTM (marketing, of course, as far as we can tell) into three areas:

Creativity & Design (Adobe Creative Cloud), bought by creative teams and is a high-growth product that occupies most of the homepage

PDF and e-signature are purchased by general and administrative teams and are an essential utility

Marketing and commerce (digital analytics and related products), bought by analytics teams and have a strong base of large enterprise usage (less than the growth business, but over $1 billion in annual revenue)

By aligning its marketing, product, sales, and support strategies with specific ICPs, Adobe increases its operational efficiency. This allows each business unit to effectively cater to its assigned customer group.

Monday.com: Another Side of ICP Focus

For a counterexample, let’s examine the homepage of Monday.com. There we see a list of teams (like creative and design, software development, marketing, HR, and more) and a mix of use cases (like CRM, project management, and task management). The question naturally arises: who is their main audience? Everyone feels like this.

While this may work for broad appeal marketing, targeting a more specific audience that matches well with the product can potentially yield greater external efficiency. A narrow focus can reduce customer acquisition costs and reduce the resources needed to support and retain these customers. Of course, it’s important to note that Monday.com has been exceptionally successful – this is not meant to be a criticism but an observation. Without their internal data, this is just a hypothesis pointing to the potential benefits of targeted ICP, and we’re big fans of the efficient model created by Monday.com.

Moving beyond capacity-based forecasting

In the world of growth at all costs, capacity is everything.

Forecasting, pipeline and net-new revenue were a function of marketers and sales representatives. This is especially true in a supply-constrained hiring market, as we saw during 2020-2022, where it was often difficult to hire enough GTM employees to meet growth goals.

But in focusing on capability-based forecasting, we treat every employee and region the same – ignoring the market opportunity presented for new hires who will surely be on the move based on the patches they’re assigned to work on. But will vary widely.

Efficiency is about extending the production range to maximum output. If we are attempting to maximize revenue given a given team size constraint, we need to develop a more nuanced understanding of what drives actual sales productivity.

A new class of modern chief revenue officers (CROs) are meeting this challenge by bringing a more data-intensive approach to measuring productivity. One example is to replace capacity-based forecasting with forecast modeling that incorporates macroeconomic signals: a bottom-up snapshot of a business’s current actual addressable market in a given region or segment.

For example, if you know that a target account has signed a multiyear agreement with a competitor, you wouldn’t count that opportunity as part of a given sales rep’s addressable book of business.

This requires much more data sophistication than a simple capacity-modeling spreadsheet, but the advantage is that your revenue model is closer to the market reality in the field.

Bottom-line: By combining ICP discipline with more sophisticated forecasting, you can put your GTM organization in a much better position in terms of operational efficiency.

But what does it take to get there? There is currently no playbook to pull off the shelf to implement these strategies.

Strengthening partnerships between ops and data organizations

Operators and their friends on data teams in most B2B SaaS businesses are already close partners, and the agile growth imperative only puts more positive pressure on these relationships.

The ICP discipline requires developing a single definition of ICP across marketing, sales and customer success datasets and implementing it across data tooling used across teams. This is a great achievement in itself!

But without that basic ICP overview, there is no way for GTM organizations to properly experiment with or pinpoint the desired ICP themselves. Think about it: If you want to subtly change your company’s definition of a “best fit” customer or get different functions (marketing, sales, CS) to stay disciplined around the existing definition, how do you do this? do?

This will probably require a lot of coordination, even if your datasets are perfectly dialed in and well distributed across the company.

The same applies for moving toward market-based forecasting: entirely new datasets must be brought into the data warehouse, and new form factors for forecasting (beyond spreadsheet-based capacity models) must be introduced into market-based forecasts. Must be prepared to validate.

Our work is cut out for us! Agile development is the key to unlocking the true potential of the SaaS model, and the most advanced operators recognize that the speed of the transition will be governed by the quality of your ops and data team collaboration.

Revenue Operations Specialist eliya alon Co-authored this article. Elia was previously a senior go-to-market leader at Rapid7 and is a consultant at data-driven companies like Salto and HiTouch.