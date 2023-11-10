Contaminated eye drops from Walmart, CVS, Target linked to India factory where workers walked barefoot: report

The Food and Drug Administration recently warned people to stop using it as soon as possible, which has reportedly been traced to a factory in India.

More than two dozen affected eye-drop brands sold by retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Target and Rite Aid were made by Kilich Healthcare India Ltd. in Navi Mumbai, India, according to a federal inspection report seen by Bloomberg News.

According to the news site, the report cites unsanitary conditions at the factory, such as workers being barefoot in the facility and falsifying test results to make products made there appear safe. The FDA has banned the Kilich factory from shipping any of its eye drops to the US. The FDA has also asked the factory to recall its eye drops, but it has not yet done so.

Representatives for Kilich were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, the FDA warned that more than two dozen over-the-counter products sold by retailers including Walmart WMT, +1.38% , CVS CVS, +1.41% , Target TGT, +1.44% and Rite Aid RADCQ, +2.22% Eye drops were sold. This increases the risk of eye infection which can lead to partial vision loss or blindness. It advised shoppers to stop purchasing these products, which were also sold under the Velocity Pharma brand and Cardinal Health Inc.’s CAH, +1.27% RUGBY and LEADER labels, and stop using them immediately. Many of these retailers and pharmacies also pulled their products from their shelves.

If you’re concerned about whether you have any of these infected products in your home, check out the full list from the FDA.

The news comes months after US health officials also linked eye drops made by a different company in India to eye infections that were ultimately blamed for four deaths and 18 cases of vision loss in the United States. Was.

