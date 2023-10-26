Consumers power US economy in third quarter

Prices of fruits and vegetables are displayed at a store in Brooklyn, New York City, US, on March 29, 2022. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

GDP grew at 4.9% in the third quarter

Consumer spending picks up; business investment soft

Inventory accumulation leads to small trade losses

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, once again defying dire warnings of a recession, boosted by strong consumer spending amid a resilient labor market.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday reported the fastest growth pace in nearly two years in its advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product, driven by a surge in residential investment after nine consecutive quarterly declines. Businesses increased warehouses and restocked shelves to meet the strong demand.

But business investment slowed down due to decline in outlay on equipment and decline in profits from construction of factories. The administration of President Joe Biden has taken steps to encourage more semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

While the strong growth momentum seen last quarter is likely not to be sustainable, it has demonstrated the economy’s resiliency despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Still, growth could slow in the fourth quarter due to the United Auto Workers strike and millions of Americans resuming student loan payments.

Most economists have revised their forecasts and now believe the Fed may make a “soft-landing” for the economy, citing expectations that the July–September period will reflect second-quarter strength in worker productivity and unit labor costs. will continue to decline.

“Economic growth transitioned from resilient to bullish again this quarter, defying the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle and tightening financial conditions,” said Olu Sonola, head of US economics at Fitch Ratings in New York.

Gross domestic product grew at a 4.9% annual rate last quarter, the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2021. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product to grow at a rate of 4.3%. The economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the April-June quarter, well above what Fed officials consider a non-inflationary growth rate of about 1.8%.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, accelerated at a 4.0% pace after growing at just a 0.8% pace in the second quarter. This was driven by spending on both goods and services. Consumers spent more on housing and utilities, health care, financial services and insurance. They ate out and stayed in hotels and motels.

Consumers also purchased more recreational goods and vehicles, and increased spending on nondurable goods such as prescription drugs. The labor market is providing underlying support to spending. Although wage growth has slowed, it is increasing slightly faster than inflation, increasing the purchasing power of households.

American stocks opened with a decline. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields remained high.

reuters graphics

recession ahead

But risks regarding expenditure are increasing. Student loan repayments resumed in October, which economists estimated at about $70 billion, or the equivalent of about 0.3% of disposable personal income, and could lead to a reduction in spending. Although additional savings accumulated during the pandemic are abundant, they are largely concentrated among higher-income households.

As low-income consumers increasingly rely on credit to finance purchases, higher borrowing costs are increasing credit card defaults. In the last quarter, salary growth was partially offset by an increase in personal taxes. This led households’ incomes after accounting for taxes to fall at a 1.0% pace in the previous quarter. The result was that consumers tapped into their savings to cover some of their expenses.

The savings rate declined from 5.2% to 3.8% in the third quarter. Some economists see a sharp recession in the near future. Others are not too concerned, noting that jobs are constantly being created in the labor market.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday highlighted the labor market’s resilience, showing that the number of people filing new claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000 during the week ending Oct. 21. happened. Claims are at a very low level. Their range for this year is 194,000 to 265,000.

GDP data is likely to have no impact on near-term monetary policy amid a rise in US Treasury yields and a stock market selloff, which has tightened financial conditions.

While the report showed overall inflation rose last quarter, underlying price pressures continued to ease.

The price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) excluding food and energy rose at a 2.4% pace after expanding at a 3.7% pace in the second quarter. The so-called core PCE price index is one of the inflation measures tracked by the Fed towards its 2% target.

Financial markets expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged during October 31-November. 1 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch. Since March last year, the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the 5.50% range from the current 5.25%.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com