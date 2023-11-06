Consumer Views on Ozempic, Other Weight Loss Drugs

​​GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have been hailed as a game-changing weight loss solution, and for good reason. Celebrities and influencers are touting their benefits, prescriptions are soaring, the drugmakers behind them are generating massive profits, and new markets are being explored.

The early success of these drugs is translating to sustained interest from consumers, but concerns abound, especially related to high prices and potential long-term side effects.

Still, use of weight loss drugs looks poised to further grow, and the impacts could be felt by many companies outside of the health industry. Food & beverage brands that tailor offerings, like smaller portion sizes and healthier choices, will be well suited to serve a more health-conscious consumer today and in the future.

This report compiles analysis from our previous research and builds upon it to uncover what’s driving persistent interest in Ozempic, and drugs like it, and what brands should do about it.