Consumer sentiment fell in November, inflation expectations hit highest level since 2011

Americans are feeling bad about the state of the American economy.

A preliminary study on consumer sentiment in November by the University of Michigan showed the index fell to 60.4 this month, well below the 63.7 expected by economists and the lowest for the measure since May. Friday’s reading marked a decline for the fourth consecutive month.

“Although there has been modest improvement in both current and expected personal finances this month, the long-term economic outlook is down 12% due to growing concerns about the negative effects of higher interest rates,” Joan Su, director of the Survey of Consumers, said in the release. There has been a decline.” “The ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine also impact many consumers.”

In particular, consumers’ expectations for long-term inflation have reached levels not seen since 2011. Consumers now see inflation over the next five years at 3.2%, up from 3% last month.

Gas price expectations also reached their highest level of the year.

The rise in inflation expectations comes as the Federal Reserve reiterated last week that inflation “has a long way to go” to reach the Fed’s long-term target of 2%.

Inflation, tracked by the consumer price index (CPI), has stabilized in recent months, with prices rising 3.7% year-on-year in both August and September.

The October CPI report is expected on November 14. Economists estimate inflation will rise 3.3% in October compared with a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, “core” PCE, which strips out volatile categories like food and energy, posted its biggest monthly gain since May last month, although annual price growth slowed.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described these moves in inflation as “conducive”, but said they were not enough to declare victory in the fight against inflation. “A few months of good data is the beginning of what will help build confidence that inflation is continuing to move toward our target,” Powell said at a press conference on November 1.

the story continues

Earlier this week, several Fed officials, including Powell, said more interest rate hikes may be needed to keep inflation on a downward path. Speaking at an IMF event on Thursday, Powell said, “If it is appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.”

Elsewhere Thursday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he is not convinced policy is currently restrictive enough. He highlighted that “shelter and services inflation remains above historical levels.”

“Whether a recession that controls inflation requires more from us remains to be seen,” Barkin said.

Soccer fans express their disappointment after the USA lost 2–1 to Belgium during a downtown watch party at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on July 1, 2014. (Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Getty Images) (Ken Cedeno via Getty Images)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com