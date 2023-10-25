Consumer Reports says many chocolate products contain worrying levels of lead or other heavy metals

With Halloween approaching, Consumer Reports has some scary news to report about the many treats commonly found in trick-or-treat bags as well as kitchen cupboards.

From cocoa powder to brownie mix, the consumer advocacy group found “concerning” levels of lead or cadmium in a third of the chocolate products it tested. Consumer Reports paired its report with a call for the Hershey Co., the largest supplier of chocolate in the U.S., to step up efforts to reduce the levels of toxic metals in its chocolate.

Brian Ronholm, CR’s food policy director, said in a statement on Consumer Reports’ findings, “Our tests have shown that other brands have been successful in producing chocolate products with lower levels of heavy metals that are safe for consumers. ” “As a leading and popular brand, it is time for Hershey to make a firm, time-bound commitment to remove dangerous levels of heavy metals from its chocolate products.”

Following findings of potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals in some brands of dark chocolate last year, scientists at the nonprofit advocacy organization conducted new tests on other types of chocolate and foods made with the ingredient. Products tested included dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate bars, cocoa powder, chocolate chips and hot cocoa, brownies and chocolate cake mixes.

According to the results released Wednesday, detectable amounts of lead and cadmium were found in all 48 products tested, and 16 had worrying levels of either heavy metal.

The sweet and sour truth behind chocolate 09:08

According to health experts, long-term exposure to small amounts of heavy metals can cause health problems such as brain development in young children.

How to reduce heavy metals in chocolate is an industrywide question that is relevant to all brands, not just Hershey’s, a spokesperson for the candy maker told CBS MoneyWatch in an email, while further comment was referred to the National Confectioners Association. To avert.

“Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed for ages. Food safety and product quality are our top priorities and we are dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible,” the trade group said in an emailed statement. Are.” ,

More from CBS News

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account

For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com