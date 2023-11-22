‘Consumer recession has begun’: America’s worsening shopping spree in 4 charts

US buyers may not continue their big purchases for 2023.

According to Deloitte, the slowdown in consumer spending is already starting.

Four signs are flashing that signal spending is about to slow down.

According to Deloitte, Americans will spend big in 2023 and help propel the economy, but consumers’ long-running shopping spree is about to end.

Wall Street has been lauding the strength of US consumers over the past year, with spending remaining strong despite high inflation and tight financial conditions across the economy. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, strong spending was responsible for boosting economic growth, with gross domestic product growing at a robust 4.9% pace in the third quarter.

But there are signs that consumer power is weakening, and the great American spending spree may be stalling, according to Deloitte chief economist Ira Kalish.

“The consumer recession has begun,” Kalish said in a note Monday. “The robust U.S. economic growth recorded in the third quarter was largely due to strong growth in consumer spending. However, it is widely expected that consumer spending will decline over the holiday season, placing a financial burden on retailers and their suppliers. There will be pressure.”

Consumer slowdown does not mean that the economy is going to fall into recession, but it could push the economy closer to recession because a pillar of strength has been removed.

Here are four new signs that American consumers are close to tapping out.

1. Retail sales are falling

Retail sales fell 0.1% in October, the first decline recorded in seven months, a sign that consumers will not be able to keep pace with the frenetic pace of spending seen over the summer.

Retail sales declined 0.1% in October US Census Bureau

Kalish said the slow spending can be attributed in part to factors such as declining employment growth, slowing price growth, and a decline in the savings rate as Americans pay off their student loan balances.

“Overall, the retail sales report paints a picture of a weakening consumer sector. This was expected. The economy’s stunning growth in the third quarter was not expected to be sustained in the fourth quarter,” he said.

2. Spending intentions have deteriorated

The negative trend in retail sales may continue, as spending intentions among Americans have declined over the past few months, according to Deloitte’s Spending Intentions Index.

The index in October showed that on average, consumers said they were expecting to spend 18% less over the next four weeks. They also expect to save and invest 20% less during that time frame.

Americans’ spending intentions are at their lowest all year. Deloitte Insights

This is a big drop from what I intended to spend in the summer. In July, consumers said they planned to increase spending 5% in the next month, the highest reading in the index all year.

3. People are cutting back on their grocery bills

Consumers are less likely to spend money on groceries, a sign that Americans are now looking to cut spending even in key areas of their budgets.

Deloitte’s food affordability index rose to 109.1 in October, the highest reading seen all year. Higher frugality readings indicate behaviors such as purchasing low-cost ingredients, purchasing less food than consumers desire, or limiting their grocery list to only essential items.

US consumers are more likely to scale back grocery spending. Deloitte Insights

4. Financial health is weakening

Deloitte’s financial well-being index continued to decline in the US, falling to 90 from a 12-month low of 93.7 in October. This reflects consumers’ increasingly negative sentiments about their financial health and future financial security, the firm said.

Consumers are feeling worse about their personal finances than they did about the summer. Deloitte Insights

Meanwhile, only 40% of those surveyed in the US said they believe they have enough money to live their best life five years from now.

The Financial Well-Being Index is more personalized than measures like the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Survey, which assesses Americans’ views on the economy but not necessarily their own personal finances.

Source: www.businessinsider.com