Officials have said consultants in England have reached an agreement with the government that could potentially end the strikes.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it had reached an agreement with advisers from the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) after weeks of talks.

This deal will now be put before the members of the unions.

If the members agree to the deal, the strike by top doctors of the hospital will end.

DHSC officials said the new proposal would “modernise the consultant contract and reform the pay structure for consultants”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Ending damaging strike action in the NHS is vitally important if we are to continue progress towards cutting waiting lists and ensuring patients get the care they deserve .

“It is a fair deal for advisers who would benefit from major reforms to their contracts, it is fair for taxpayers because it will not jeopardize our ongoing work to tackle inflation, and most importantly it It’s a good deal for patients to see an end to the advisory industrial action.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “I greatly value the work of NHS consultants and am pleased that we have been able to deliver this fair and reasonable proposal after weeks of constructive negotiations.

“If accepted, it will modernize pay structures, directly addressing gender pay issues in the NHS. It will also expand consultants’ parental leave options.

“Ending this strike action will support our efforts to reduce waiting lists and provide the highest quality care to patients.”

The DHSC said the offer “builds on that and focuses on measures that will address consultant concerns when introducing contractual reforms”.

This also includes:

– The BMA said the proposal from the government is “for a 4.95% investment in pay for this financial year, which is in addition to the 6% pay rise already given for this year”.

– It says these proposals will mean that consultants will receive a minimum of 6% in 2023/24 as a result of the previously implemented pay awards, but most consultants will also receive an additional increase of up to 12.8% depending on their salary. Pay points, and it will be applicable from January 2024.

– There will be a salary increase for consultants on top of the starting salary and the new pay scale structure, the union said.

– The department said the chief consultant contract has not been updated for 20 years, so the new offer will “modernise” the contract, including offering increased shared parental leave, in line with other NHS staff.

– This deal will also lead to changes in the salary structure of consultants, which will be effective from January 2024.

– Officials said pay scale improvements in the deal will also help reduce the gender pay gap seen among hospital consultants. The BMA said consultants would reach the top of the pay scale five years earlier than currently planned.

– The DHSC said it would also work with unions to “review the operation” of the pay review body (Doctors and Dentists Remuneration) which advises the Government on doctors’ pay.

– The DHSC said the BMA has agreed to end the use of its rate card – which advises doctors how much to charge for non-contractual work, including cover during strikes.

1/Important Update: After a month of intense negotiations, we have received a proposal from the government to settle the ongoing wage dispute. Although it doesn’t provide everything we asked for; The Advisory Committee felt that enough progress had been made to present it to our members for a vote. – Vishal Sharma (@Vish_Sharm) 27 November 2023

Dr Vishal Sharma, Chairman of the BMA Advisory Committee, said: “We are pleased that after a month of intense negotiations and more than six months of strike action that we never wanted to take, we have now received a proposal that we can accept as members. Can be placed in front of.

“It is a shame that it took consultants to take industrial action to get the government to this point when we called for talks several months ago.

“The 4.95% investment and much-needed change to the pay scale system comes after we successfully persuaded the government to reform punitive pension taxation laws earlier this year, and now we also have a commitment to reform the pay review process. Which has been one of the main questions facing the profession throughout our controversy.

“Only by restoring the independence of this process can we hope to restore consultant pay in the years to come.

“How each adviser will benefit will depend on their individual circumstances, and we will provide them with as much detail as possible so they can look through the details carefully to help them decide whether to accept the offer.”

HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said: “In the coming days we will do our best to educate our advisory members so that they can take their own decisions. “Whatever that decision is, we will be led by our members.”

Talks are ongoing between the government and specialists, associate specialists and special doctors (SAS) and junior doctors.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com