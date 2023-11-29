A new multimillion-dollar center to spur innovation in manufacturing opened Tuesday in North St. Louis.

The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center will serve as a hub for research and development into new materials and the industrial production methods needed to create them. It would also provide workforce training for those types of jobs.

Board Chairman Dennis Muilenburg, who is also the former CEO and president of Boeing, said it’s a combination that sets St. Louis apart from other parts of the country and the world.

“When I had a position at Boeing, I had the privilege of seeing advanced manufacturing centers around the world,” he said. “I can assure you that what we are doing in St. Louis is unique and will transform the region and the country.”

The center is being built at a time when the federal government is encouraging companies to set up high-tech manufacturing domestically.

“St. Louis will emerge at the forefront of this resurgence of manufacturing in the state and across the country,” Muilenburg said.

He said AMIC will enhance established regional sectors such as aerospace, geospatial and biosciences with the ability to develop and prototype new methods of manufacturing, as well as provide a local workforce that understands those new technologies.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson also noted the benefits of this combination of resources.

“If you don’t think that CEOs and businesses don’t pay attention to what you’re doing on infrastructure in your state and what you’re doing in workforce development, you’re kidding yourself,” he said. . “If you’re not highlighting those things and actually doing something about it they’re not going to come here.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks during a press conference and groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center at The Ville on Tuesday. The center will create a hub for innovation and workforce development in the manufacturing sector.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks during a press conference and groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in the Ville neighborhood of St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The center will create a hub for innovation and workforce development in the manufacturing sector.

Parson also advocated cooperation between the private sector and local, state, and federal governments to secure funding for the center. The state contributed approximately $15 million, including $7 million from the St. Louis area’s successful Build Back Better grant and a $5 million commitment from Boeing.

“If you’re going to be successful in this state, whether you’re in St. Louis or anywhere else, it’s always about partnerships,” Parson said. “I believe that’s the way things should work, we should all be participants and have a little stake in the game.”

Tuesday’s groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction that likely won’t be completed until 2025, AMIC CEO Corey Matthews said. But he said that doesn’t mean it will take so long for their programming to launch.

“AMIC is more than a building,” Matthews said. He said he hopes to launch programming and resources early next year.

He said this involved taking stock of the tools already available at universities and colleges in the region and publishing it in a single database for companies to use.

“We want to be able to take advantage of existing research, equipment, lab space, etcetera,” Matthews said. “Often industry doesn’t know everything that universities have and universities don’t know everything that industry needs.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones speaks during a press conference and groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in North St. Louis on Tuesday.

For other leaders at Tuesday’s groundbreaking, AMIC and its placement in the Vandeventer Neighborhood represents a strategic investment in North St. Louis communities.

“This is just the opportunity our community needs,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “This is a labor of love and long-term work and really a huge win for North St. Louis.”

Jones explained how this kind of development could help revitalize the workforce and larger community in a part of the city that hasn’t seen many investments like this before. Part of this, he said, will include involving local children in the progress made with the new centre.

“Imagine if kids could walk here after school or ride their bikes through this neighborhood and see what ideas they could create,” Jones said. “It’s really exciting to me because I didn’t have those types of opportunities growing up, and we’re going to make sure our kids take full advantage of this facility.”

State Representative Kimberly-Ann Collins, who represents the district that includes AMIC, said the visibility and accessibility of the new center could help children living in North St. Louis discover new career possibilities.

“That’s the beauty of it, interacting with residents living here in the flesh of the neighborhood,” he said. “There are a lot of kids in the Vandeventer neighborhood who don’t know about these opportunities.”

From left: Missouri Governor Mike Parson, State Senator Brian Williams, D-University City, and Representative Kimberly Ann Collins, D-St. Lewis will participate in a press conference and groundbreaking ceremony for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center at The Ville on Tuesday.

Collins is a product of similar youth programming at the St. Louis Science Center, which shaped her decision to pursue a career in public health before turning to politics, she said. Collins said the availability of AMIC can be just as impactful for youth today.

“We were once little kids who didn’t even know we could have opportunities like this,” he said.

For now, AMIC is still a large field nestled between an alley and a city street. And that means people living in nearby neighborhoods aren’t seeing the impact yet, said the Rev. Charles Norris, pastor of St. James AME Church.

“There are people trying to make it day by day,” he said. “We’re in a neighborhood that is a food desert, a health desert. It has become a desert of education as most of the children are taken to attend schools in other areas.”

But construction activity could help change that, Norris said.

“When you see it, you can feel it,” he said. “And when you feel it you’ll want to be a part of it.”

Source: www.stlpr.org