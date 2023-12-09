Consider this: Is India the new China?

daboost

By Kim Katechis, Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton Institute

The world’s fifth largest economy appears to be facing an unprecedented opportunity. International investors are asking: Is this the new China?

India is large, its population is young and the government has implemented various “business-friendly” reforms. But it is still classified as a “low-income country” by the World Bank. The investment case for India rests on the assumption that it will relatively easily move to “upper middle income”, meaning it can double its gross domestic product (‘GDP’) per capita to more than US$4,466. will do it.1

Such a move would be extraordinary and underlines the potential of India’s exciting technology, software and communications sectors. The growth of the middle class has a projected positive impact on all aspects of the consumer, housing and related sectors.

To realize these changes and unleash this potential, we believe India must deploy a combination of long-term-oriented policies to address structural constraints, and short-term, practical infrastructure investments should be executed. The overriding principle should be to set the conditions to support growth with an integrated approach, encompassing employment, education, investment in infrastructure and climate change insulation.

Trade is a huge potential driver of economic growth and employment. According to the World Trade Organization (‘WTO’), which India joined in 1995, the average Most Favored Nation (‘MFN’) import duty applied by India was 18.1% in 2022, the fourth highest in the World Trade Organization (”WTO”). Was. WTO’), followed by Sudan (21%), Tunisia (19%) and Algeria (18.9%).2 For reference, the European Union is at 5.1% and the United States is at 3.3%. For agricultural imports, India’s equivalent tariff is 39.6%. The pace of development can be further accelerated by membership of free trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and expanded to more areas, including abandoning domestic security, but 11 This includes providing market access. Countries that represent 15.6% of world GDP. In our view, there is a window of opportunity for India to boost its economic growth and meaningfully integrate with the global trading system and “raise its geopolitical weight” in Asia and the world.

India’s youth demographics are generally presented as positive, but the reality is more complex. It is obviously good to have lots of young people, but they must be healthy enough to work and educated enough to learn skills appropriate for the labor market. India needs millions of Ph.D. What is needed is a relatively well-educated group of youth, as they are more easily employable. Given the trend toward automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the growth of the “knowledge” economy increases the demand for skilled workers. A young, well-educated labor force will attract investment into high-margin, productive sectors, providing a positive driver for economic growth.

Countries’ vulnerabilities to climate change and their potential impacts on social structure are not particularly known. India uses more than 90% of its fresh water on agriculture. 3 This is clearly ineffective, as the global average is 70%, but millions of farmers still depend on monsoon rains, which have become less regular while heat waves have become more frequent over the past 20 years. Meanwhile, the Indus, Brahmaputra and Ganga river basins are among the most water-stressed river basins in the world, according to a study by the European Commission.4 This is due to a combination of the negative effects of climate change, reduced volumes of seasonal meltwater from the Hindu Kush Himalayan region due to increasing populations in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, which puts pressure on existing water resources, and water diversion from China. There is danger. ,

Indian equity market valuations show that investors are more confident about earnings growth potential, but this also reflects lower free floats, as controllers/promoters of companies retain about 50% ownership in public companies. . In contrast, middle-income households have only 10% of their assets in mutual funds or capital market investments, indicating a potential wave of domestic investors in the future.5 Another relevant factor is that some sectors in India, such as fast-moving consumer goods companies, offer significantly higher margins than the global average. Meanwhile, the growth of the domestic fixed income market bodes well for deeper financing availability for both the government and corporates.

Generally, international investors are attracted to rapidly growing economies on the grounds that these markets hold greater potential for equity investors. However, experience shows that it is unusual for equity returns to match nominal GDP growth over time. In the chart below, while Chinese GDP growth has averaged 8.65% per year over the past 30 years, the equity market’s average total return has been +0.7%. In contrast, India’s GDP growth rate has been 6.5% per annum, yet equity markets have delivered an average total return of 9.4% over the same period.6

GDP vs Stock Market Returns over 30 Years

India remains an interesting destination for investment, but with a more defined range of opportunities than in the past. For asset owners, we believe that India is not the new China. This is potentially a new India.

What are the risks?

